Luxury Car Market Growing Demand, Competition, Investment Opportunities & Forecast

Global Luxury Car Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 101.41 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 246.63 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising levels of disposable incomes growing the demand for luxury cars in the market.

Prominent Key Players – Covered in the Luxury Car Market report: Few of the major competitors currently working in the luxury car market are Volkswagen AG, Daimler AG, BMW AG, Tata Motors, General Motors, AB Volvo, Ford Motor Company, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA, Tesla, Nissan Motor Company, Toyota Motor Corporation, Fiat Automobiles, Ferrari S.p.A., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Pagani Automobili, and SAIC Motor Corporation Limited.

Increasing levels of adoption and preference of luxury vehicles due to the rising

Increase in prices of luxury cars in the Asia-Pacific region due to the hike in custom duties and other governmental regulations is also expected to restrain the market growth

In April 2018, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. announced the launch of its new luxury car brand Automobili Pininfarina, with its main characteristic being an electric luxury vehicle type.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Table of Content: Luxury Car Market Report

Executive Summary

Assumptions and Acronyms Used

Research Methodology

Market Overview

Global Luxury Car Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

Global Luxury Car Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

North America Luxury Car Market Analysis and Forecast

Latin America Luxury Car Market Analysis and Forecast

Europe Luxury Car Market Analysis and Forecast

Asia Pacific Luxury Car Market Analysis and Forecast

Middle East & Africa Luxury Car Market Analysis and Forecast

Competition Landscape

