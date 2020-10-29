Data Center Automation Software Market Current and Future Demand | Cisco Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP and More

DBMR Analyst have added a new research study on Title Global Data Center Automation Software Market Research Report with a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans and latest development in the industry. This report covers the growth opportunities and the limiting factors of the Data Center Automation Software Market. Data Center Automation Software Market size report contains growth rate, revenue, segmentation with product type, application, end-users, regions, manufacturers, and more. The Study also provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Rest of World with Global Outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its Current Trends, Dynamics, and Business Scope & Key Statistics.

Global data center automation software market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 22.25% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing cloud computing and rising demand of data center automation in various industries is the major factor fuelling the market growth.

Prominent Key Players – Covered in the Data Center Automation Software Market report: Few of the major competitors currently working in the global data center automation software market are Cisco Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Micro Focus, VMware, Inc., Siemens, BMC Software, Inc., e-Zest Solutions, ABB, FUJITSU, Riverturn, Inc., Schneider Electric, HashRoot Limited, SaltStack, Inc., Veristor Systems Inc., Intel Corporation, Green House Data., Medialine AG, Microland Limited, Clarke Management Consulting Group and others.

Global Data Center Automation Software Market Drivers, Restraints and Key Developments:

Rising demand of data center automation from various end- user industries will also drive the growth

Rising connectivity issues in data centers is also contributing as a factor restraining the market growth

In April 2018, Nokia announced the launch of their first Edge Cloud data center solution so that they can meet the data processing demand for Cloud RAN. This launch will help them to expand their Nokia AirFrame portfolio so that they can provide a network architecture that can enhance performance and reduce operator cost.

