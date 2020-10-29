Home Textile Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

“Home Textile Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Home Textile market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Asian Countries are the Major Suppliers of Home Textiles Globally
As of 2016, the prominent suppliers, such as China, India, Turkey, Pakistan, Belgium, Germany, Netherlands, the , Portugal, and Poland, held 80% share among global major suppliers. China has the maximum share of 39% with USD 18 billion, followed by (11%) with USD 5 billion. Poland has emerged as a supplier of home textiles during 2011-2016, with a growth rate of 4.6% but at small base value. However, China has remained almost stagnant with a growth rate of 0.2%, while countries, such as the , Belgium, and Germany, have a negative growth rate.
Growing Bed Linen and Bed Spread Segment
Bed linen includes bedspreads, blankets, mattress, mattress cover, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, and bed covers, among others. Bath linen includes bathrobes, bath towels, and bath mats, among others. In 2015, the bed linen and bedspread segment registered a value of USD 49 billion.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Detailed TOC of Home Textile Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Drivers
4.2.1 Global Economic Development
4.2.2 Growing Urbanization
4.2.3 Housing Affordability Index Growth
4.2.4 Infrastructure Investment Growth Influence
4.3 Restraints
4.4 Challenges
4.5 Trends Influencing the Global Home Textile Market
4.5.1 Increasing Sales through Internet
4.5.2 Importunity for Cotton Home Textiles
4.5.3 Inclination Towards Interior Decoration
4.6 Value Chain Analysis of the Global Home Textile Market
4.7 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.8 Technological Innovations
4.9 Global Insights on Fabric Type (Cotton, Silk, Polyester, etc)
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product
5.1.1 Bed Linen and Bed Spread
5.1.2 Bath or Toilet
5.1.3 Kitchen Linen
5.1.4 Upholstery
5.1.5 Floor
5.2 By End User
5.2.1 Household
5.2.2 Commercial
5.3 By Distribution Channel
5.3.1 Offline
5.3.2 Online
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 South America
5.4.3
5.4.4 Asia-Pacific
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Welspun Group
6.1.2 Sunvim Group Co., Ltd.
6.1.3 Luolai Home Textile Co., Ltd.
6.1.4 Bombay Dyeing
6.1.5 Shaw Industries
6.1.6 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc
6.1.7 American Textile Company Inc
6.1.8 Mohawk Industries Inc
6.1.9 Tapis Saint-Maclou
6.1.10 Headlam Group
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS ON THE GLOBAL HOME TEXTILE MARKET
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
9 APPENDIX
