Floor Covering Market Development, Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Key Market Trends:

Largest Carpet and Area Rugs Segment

Carpets and rugs are used for their aesthetic and functional properties, as well as to cover the floors, further improving the overall appeal of the home or office décor. Rugs and carpets lend a protective layer to floors. The demand for carpets and rugs was the highest in developed economies. However, this trend has changed in the last few years, with a growing number of consumers spending more money on bringing aesthetic improvements to their homes and office spaces.

Nylon, Polyester, and Polypropylene materials are used in manufacturing the carpets and rugs. The carpets made from Nylon are of high strength, which makes it suitable where there is high foot traffic, such as in industrial and commercial carpeting. In 2015, carpet and rug sales were valued at approximately USD 10.74 billion.

Vinyl Flooring Segment

Vinyl flooring, better known as resilient flooring, is made up of combining natural and synthetic polymer materials, which are placed in repeating structural units. It is a versatile synthetic flooring material, which is resistant against water and stains. Vinyl flooring is cost-effective in nature and exhibits numerous features, such as durability, flexible handling, and design possibilities, which make it suitable to be used in hospitals, schools, offices, and houses.

Market Overview:

The floor covering market is expected to benefit from a large population of consumers seeking high-quality products. The increasing disposable income, booming housing industry, and rising demand for luxury flooring options are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market, globally.

– However, the amount of non-degradable waste that gets generated during the manufacturing of textile floor coverings, such as carpet and rugs, is expected to become a challenge to the market growth.

– Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the substantial percentage of the floor covering market share.

– In 2017, the non-resilient flooring segment, which includes ceramic tiles, wood, laminate, and stone, accounted for the large market share in the floor covering market.

The ceramic tiles segment dominated the market in 2017, in terms of volume, as a result of its cost-effectiveness, water and stain resistance, durability, and eco-friendly properties. The vinyl segment is projected to grow at high pace, which is attributed to its low cost, low maintenance, and easy installat

