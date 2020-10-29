Home Decor Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “ Home Decor market” and its expanding nature. The Home Decor market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Home Decor market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Home Decor market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Home Decor market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Home Decor Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Home Decor market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Home Decor Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Home Decor market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Home Decor market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Home Decor market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Home Decor market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Home Decor market players

Key Market Trends:

Furniture and Home Furnishings Store Sales in the

The home furnishings retail industry allows consumers to make their homes truly their own with their very choices of furniture and decor to make attractive. Along with the struggling housing markets, so too are retailers of home furnishings and furniture.

Demand for home furnishings is cyclical, influenced by housing starts, as desires to remodel and redesign are not necessary during slow economic times. Demand is also driven by consumer income. Large companies compete through volume purchasing, breadth of products, and effective merchandising and marketing. Small companies focus on a market segment and compete through depth of products and superior customer service. In 2016, furniture and home furnishings store sales amounted to about USD 111.47 billion.

Main Source of Home Decoration Inspiration for Customers

As of 2018, among all the sources like social media, home decor magazine, families homes, television and stores, 29% of customers responded that social media was their main source of home decoration inspiration.

Study objectives of Home Decor Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Home Decor market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Home Decor market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Home Decor market trends that influence the global Home Decor market

Detailed TOC of Home Decor Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET INSIGHTS AND DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Opportunities

4.5 Trends Influencing the US Home Decor Market

4.6 Value Chain Analysis of the US Home Decor Market

4.7 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.8 E-commerce Impact on the Market

4.9 Technological Innovations

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Furniture

5.1.1.1 Kitchen

5.1.1.2 Living and Bedroom

5.1.1.3 Bathroom

5.1.1.4 Outdoor

5.1.1.5 Lighting

5.1.2 Textiles

5.1.2.1 Rugs

5.1.2.2 Bath Textiles

5.1.2.3 Bed Textiles

5.1.2.4 Kitchen and Dining Textiles

5.1.2.5 Living Room Textiles

5.1.3 Floor Coverings

5.1.3.1 Tiles

5.1.3.2 Wood and Laminate

5.1.3.3 Vinyl and Rubber

5.1.3.4 Carpets and Rugs

5.1.3.5 Other Floor Coverings (Linoleum, Cork, Bamboo, Concrete)

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Household

5.2.2 Commercial

6 COMPANY PROFILES

6.1 Ikea

6.2 Bed Bath & Beyond

6.3 Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.

6.4 Herman Miller

6.5 Kimball International

6.6 Armstrong World Industries Inc.

6.7 Shaw Industries

6.8 Mannington Mills Inc.

6.9 Mohawk Industries Inc.

6.10 Williams-Sonoma*

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 FUTURE OF THE MARKET

9 APPENDIX

