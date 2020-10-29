Exosomes Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2024

“Exosomes Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Exosomes market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14245076

Key Market Trends:

Ultracentrifugation is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Isolation Method Segment

Centrifugation is employed to analyze the hydrodynamic properties of polymeric materials, including biopolymers, such as nucleic acids and proteins. In isolation methods, ultracentrifugation-based exosomes isolation (in particular differential) is considered as the gold standard, which generates the exceptionally high centrifugal forces of up to 1,000,000 × g, and is among the commonly used and reported techniques in exosomes isolation. One of the potential advantages with this technique is reduced cost and contamination risks with separation reagents. It has a large sample capacity and yields large amounts of exosomes. Drawbacks include large time, non-scalable, chances of damaging vesicle, and low yield. Global companies, such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, offer a range of total exosomes isolation kits, which offer reagents for cell culture media, serum, plasma, urine, and other body fluids, such as cerebrospinal fluid, ascetic fluid, amniotic fluid, milk, and saliva, among others.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period

The North American region holds one of the largest shares in the exosomes market, owing to better healthcare infrastructure, effective government policies, a huge base of multinational companies, and high awareness among people about diagnostics and healthcare. A large number of government-funded research studies have been conducted, regarding the role of drugs using exosomes in several kinds of cancers, such as melanoma, breast cancer, lung cancer, and pancreatic cancer, among others. Companies, like Merck and Exosome Diagnostic, have sponsored and collaborated with several universities, such as Yale Univeristy and Micihigan State University, to conduct clinical trials in the . Furthermore, these ventures are very well supported by government funding. The studies were mostly conducted for neoplasm.

Market Overview:

The exosomes market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 18.0% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

– Certain factors that are driving the market growth include rising prevalence of cancer, technological advancements in exosomes isolation and analytical procedures, increasing government initiatives and funding for exosome research, and increasing advanced applications of exosomes.

– The growing prevalence of cancer patients has a direct impact on the increased demand for the exosomes market.

– According to the 2012 report of the World Health Organization (WHO), there were 14 million new cases of cancer, and this is expected to rise by about 70% over the next two decades.

– In the , as per the National Cancer Institute report of 2018, an estimated 1.7 million new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the country and nearly 0.6 million patients died due to cancer.

– Exosomes extracted from cow milk is being used for the delivery of therapeutic molecules against lung and breast cancers.

– Exosomes derived from specific sites of the body are promising candidates for anti-cancer vaccines, due to the enhanced passive targeting, owing to its small size, indigenous nature, and the ability to cross the biological barriers. Thus, the increase in the cancer cases in the hospitals directly increases the demand for exosomes in diagnosis as well as therapeutics.

– However, a number of technical difficulties need to be addressed for the successful implementation of exosomes in various applications. This is one of the primary hindrances for the growth of the exosomes market.

– Some of the major difficulties include optimization of purification, increasing the homogeneity of exosomes, and efficient transfection strategies. This is further accompanied by a lack of technical information, like the type of rotor, diameter, volume, and viscosity of the sample, which restricts the maximum utilization of exosomes.

– The cumbersome nature of methods for isolation/purification and inability to distinguish between different cancer stages with an incomplete understanding of the immune system limits the exosomes market.

– Other factors limiting the growth of this market are the lack of skilled professionals and stringent regulatory requirements for the approval and commercialization of exosome products. Key Manufacturers Like

Danaher (Beckman Coulter Inc.)

Diagenode Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Hitachi Chemical Diagnostics Inc.

Lonza

MBL International

Miltenyi Biotec

Novus Biologicals

Qiagen