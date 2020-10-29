Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market 2020Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing market” and its expanding nature. The Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Plasmid DNA Segment is Expected to Register Robust Growth.

A plasmid DNA is a small DNA molecule within a cell that is different from the chromosomal DNA, which can replicate independently. Plasmid DNA is currently gaining increasing importance, due to the clinical research applications in gene therapy and genetic vaccination. The demand and therapeutic applications for plasmid DNA (pDNA) have rapidly grown and expanded. Plasmid DNA manufacturing is used for indirect and direct clinical applications. For the direct gene transfer into the human body, good manufacturing practice (GMP)-grade plasmid DNA is being required. The plasmid DNA manufacturing is invariably outsourced to the specialized manufacturers using the in-house platform processes.

North America Dominates the Market in Terms of Revenue Generated

Currently, North America is witnessing a rapid growth in the market studied, followed by . The has been a major destination for all the recent advancements in the field of medicine. Increasing investments in gene therapy products in the have led to the growth of the market studied in recent years. In the , regulatory encouragement and patient advocacy have pushed rare disease clinical research to the center stage. The significant incentives offer through Orphan Drugs Act () and the Orphan Medicinal Products Regulations (an Union) have encouraged pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to consider the development of rare disease medicines as a potentially profitable endeavour.

Detailed TOC of Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Genetic Disorders, Cancer, and Infectious Diseases

4.2.2 Increasing Number of Clinical Studies and Availability of Funding for Gene Therapy Development

4.2.3 Potential Applications in Novel Drug Delivery Approaches

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Gene Therapies

4.3.2 Challenges in Viral Vector Manufacturing Capacity

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Plasmid DNA

5.1.2 Viral Vector

5.1.3 Non-viral Vector

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Cancer

5.2.2 Genetic Disorder

5.2.3 Infectious Disease

5.2.4 Other Diseases

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Brammer Bio

6.1.2 Cobra Biologics

6.1.3 Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult

6.1.4 FinVector Vision Therapies

6.1.5 Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies

6.1.6 MassBiologics

6.1.7 SIRION Biotech

6.1.8 Merck KGaA Inc.

6.1.9 Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.1.10 Uniqure NV

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

