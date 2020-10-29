Surgical Stapler Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast: 2024

“Surgical Stapler Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Surgical Stapler market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Disposable Surgical Stapler Segment Holds a Major Share in the Market
Disposal surgical staplers are one-time use devices, mostly made of plastic. These devices cannot be sterilized and reused again. The disposal staplers are preferred as they reduce the chances of surgical infection, which ultimately enhances the procedure quality. Additionally, the transmission of infectious diseases from patient to the medical personnel can be prevented in the disposal surgical staplers. Disposal surgical staplers are also cost-effective when compared to the reusable staplers. Avoiding transmitting of infections through contaminated devices is very crucial for the healthcare organizations, which is considered to be the major problem associated with the reusable devices. Also, the sterilization of the reusable devices’ complex procedure requires proper care and maintenance. This single factor has been the key driver of the market and has helped the disposal of surgical staplers to hold a large share.
North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period
North America is expected to dominate the overall market throughout the forecast period. This is due to the large obese population and an increasing number of various surgical procedures. Various applications of surgical staplers include the areas of gynecology, abdominal surgeries, cardiothoracic and orthopedic surgeries, etc. In the North American region, the holds the largest market share. The witnessed a rapid increase in the number of diseases, like obesity, cardiovascular problems, and different types of cancers, contributing to the rise in the number of surgeries, both open as well as minimally invasive types. The increase in minimally invasive surgeries taking place for chronic diseases has helped in the growth of the surgical stapler market.
Detailed TOC of Surgical Stapler Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures
4.2.2 Technological Advances, like Introduction of Absorbable Stapler
4.2.3 Increasing Usage of Surgical Staplers in Bariatric Surgery
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Increased Risk of Infections and Other Adverse Events
4.3.2 Stringent Safety Regulations
4.4 Porter,s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Products
5.1.1 Linear Surgical Stapler
5.1.2 Circular Surgical Stapler
5.1.3 Cutter Stapler
5.1.4 Skin Stapler
5.1.5 Stapler Reload
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Abdominal Surgery
5.2.2 Obstetrics and Gynecological Surgeries
5.2.3 Cardiac and Thoracic Surgeries
5.2.4 Orthopedic Surgery
5.2.5 Other Surgical Applications
5.3 By Mechanism
5.3.1 Manual Surgical Stapler
5.3.2 Powered Surgical Stapler
5.4 By Usability
5.4.1 Disposable Surgical Stapler
5.4.2 Reusable Surgical Stapler
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.1.1 US
5.5.1.2 Canada
5.5.1.3 Mexico
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.2.1 Germany
5.5.2.2 UK
5.5.2.3 France
5.5.2.4 Italy
5.5.2.5 Spain
5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.3.1 China
5.5.3.2 Japan
5.5.3.3 India
5.5.3.4 Australia
5.5.3.5 South Korea
5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Middle East & Africa
5.5.4.1 GCC
5.5.4.2 South Africa
5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.5.5 South America
5.5.5.1 Brazil
5.5.5.2 Argentina
5.5.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 CONMED Corporation
6.1.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG
6.1.3 Ethicon Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)
6.1.4 Frankenman International Limited
6.1.5 Intuitive Surgical Inc.
6.1.6 Medtronic PLC
6.1.7 Meril Life Science Pvt. Ltd
6.1.8 Purple Surgical Inc.
6.1.9 Smith & Nephew
6.1.10 3M Company
6.1.11 Grena Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
