10-Deacetylbaccatin III Market Share, Size Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Geographic Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2024|says Market Reports World

Global 10-Deacetylbaccatin III Market 2020

10-Deacetylbaccatin III Market Report

In this report, covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global 10-Deacetylbaccatin III market for 2018-2023.This report studies the 10-Deacetylbaccatin III market. 10-Deacetylbaccatin III, also known as 10-DAB or 10-DAB III, is a closely related natural organic compounds isolated from dried needles and small branches of the European yew tree (Taxus baccata).10-Deacetylbaccatin III is a precursor to the anti-cancer drug docetaxel (Taxotere). pacitaxel (taxol); cabazitaxel. 10-10-deacetylbaccatin III was found to selectively inhibit the growth of L. DONOVANI intracellular amastigotes within J774 murine macrophages in vitro at nanomolar concentrations with an IC(50) value of 70 nM.As new companies enter the market for finished paclitaxel, bulk demand will increase as competition forces down prices, the study notes, adding that, with the drug becoming more affordable, physicians are expected to prescribe it more freely. However, while demand may be rising, paclitaxel is derived from a natural resource, and its long-term availability is in question.Yew trees are slow-growing, and the extraction process requires numerous trees to supply an adequate amount, it says. The possible scarcity of the product is spurring sales, especially to the research sector where large stocks are necessary for proper experimentation. However, the report notes that enterprising companies have found ways to circumvent this issue and increase supply.With advances in technology, new and better ways of extracting paclitaxel have evolved, with plant cell culture techniques and genetic engineering also emerging as fruitful methods of enhancing production says F&S. These methods have resulted in ample and continuous supplies, which is expected to boost the quantities of bulk paclitaxel, and subsequently augment the revenues generated by finished products, the report adds.Over the next five years, projects that 10-Deacetylbaccatin III will register a 4.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 74 million by 2023, from US$ 58 million in 2017.

List Of TOP KEY PLAYERS in 10-Deacetylbaccatin III Market Report are:-

SM Herbals

Alchem International

Indena

South Pharmaceutical

HAOXUAN

Yuannan Hande

Sai Phytoceuticals

Sarv Biolabs Pvt

Aphios

Hainan Yew Pharmaceutical



scope Of the 10-Deacetylbaccatin III Market Report

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of 10-Deacetylbaccatin III market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

product type Covered in 10-Deacetylbaccatin III Market 2020

≥95%

≥98.0%

Others

end users/application Covered in 10-Deacetylbaccatin III Market 2020

Production of Docetaxel

Production of Paclitaxel

Others



key segments in the 10-Deacetylbaccatin III Market

By product type

By End User/Applications

By Technology

By Regioncovered

market dynamics

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the 10-Deacetylbaccatin III market Size by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats and 10-Deacetylbaccatin III market forecast to 2024.

Regions Covered and 10-Deacetylbaccatin III Market Trends

North America(the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia)

The Middle East and Africa.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global 10-Deacetylbaccatin III Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global 10-Deacetylbaccatin III Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 10-Deacetylbaccatin III Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 10-Deacetylbaccatin III Segment by Type

2.3 10-Deacetylbaccatin III Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global 10-Deacetylbaccatin III Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global 10-Deacetylbaccatin III Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global 10-Deacetylbaccatin III Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 10-Deacetylbaccatin III Segment by Application

2.5 10-Deacetylbaccatin III Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global 10-Deacetylbaccatin III Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global 10-Deacetylbaccatin III Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global 10-Deacetylbaccatin III Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global 10-Deacetylbaccatin III by Players

3.1 Global 10-Deacetylbaccatin III Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global 10-Deacetylbaccatin III Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global 10-Deacetylbaccatin III Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global 10-Deacetylbaccatin III Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global 10-Deacetylbaccatin III Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global 10-Deacetylbaccatin III Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global 10-Deacetylbaccatin III Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global 10-Deacetylbaccatin III Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global 10-Deacetylbaccatin III Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players 10-Deacetylbaccatin III Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 10-Deacetylbaccatin III by Regions

4.1 10-Deacetylbaccatin III by Regions

4.1.1 Global 10-Deacetylbaccatin III Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global 10-Deacetylbaccatin III Value by Regions

4.2 Americas 10-Deacetylbaccatin III Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC 10-Deacetylbaccatin III Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe 10-Deacetylbaccatin III Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa 10-Deacetylbaccatin III Consumption Growth

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 10-Deacetylbaccatin III Distributors

10.3 10-Deacetylbaccatin III Customer

11 Global 10-Deacetylbaccatin III Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

