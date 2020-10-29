Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook 2024: Market Trends, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

“Orthopedic Devices Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Orthopedic Devices market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14244757

Key Market Trends:

The Join Reconstruction Segment is Anticipated to Grow at High CAGR During the Forecast Period

The global orthopedic devices market is segmented by application and geography. The application segment is further segmented into hip orthopedic devices, joint reconstruction, knee orthopedic devices, spine orthopedic devices, trauma fixation devices, craniomaxillofacial orthopedic devices, dental orthopedic devices, and other applications. The joint reconstruction segment is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR, owing to the rise in geriatric population, growing prevalence of osteoarthritis and osteoporosis, and rise in the incidence of sports injuries and road accidents. Additionally, technological advancements have significantly influenced the joint reconstruction devices segment of the market studied.

Spinal devices are also expected to witness a steady growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the introduction of new technologies and products and rise in prevalence of spine-related disorders. The trauma fixation orthopedic devices are also anticipated to witness substantial revenue by the end of 2024.

Asia-Pacific is Anticipated to Grow with the Fastest CAGR During the Forecast Period

North America is expected to dominate the market, due to the increasing awareness of the minimally-invasive procedures for orthopedic surgeries, continuous innovation in the implant technologies, and advanced healthcare facilities. A high adoption rate of advanced technologies are also the factors driving the growth of the market in this region.

The demand for orthopedic surgeries in China and is also expected to grow tremendously in the near future. and China are anticipated to account the largest market share in the Asia-Pacific region, owing to the high increase in the geriatric population pool. Moreover, increasing medical tourism, due to the availability of cost-efficient and advanced healthcare treatment options, compared to the other geographical regions, and increasing adoption of novel technologies are bolstering the growth of orthopedic devices market in the Asia-Pacific region. Increase in the R&D expenditures on novel technologies and growing economic conditions in countries, like Brazil, are likely to enhance the market growth for orthopedic devices in the Latin America region.

Market Overview:

The orthopedic devices market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. North America has been dominating the orthopedic devices market, and the region is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

– The number of people undergoing joint replacement surgeries, such as total hip and knee replacement, has increased steadily and continues to increase, due to an increase in the aging population. The rise in the osteoporosis-related fractures and musculoskeletal diagnoses are driving the demand for orthopedic implants among the population aged 65 years or older.

– According to the Arthritis Research, UK published a report on “The State of Musculoskeletal Health 2018”, it is estimated that 17.8 million people live with a musculoskeletal condition in the United Kingdom, which is around 28.9% of the total population. Therefore, statistics show that the number of orthopedic surgeries is increasing, which leads to an increase in the demand for orthopedic implants.

– The other driving factors include an increasing number of large joint reconstruction surgeries, growing elderly population, increase in the prevalence of orthopedic disorders, and development of bioabsorbable and titanium implants. However, factors, such as stringent regulatory reforms, hamper the growth of the mar Key Manufacturers Like

DePuy Synthes Companies

DJO Global Inc.

Globus Medical Inc.

Integra LifeSciences

Medtronic Spinal

NuVasive Inc.

Smith & Nephew PLC

Stryker Corporation

Wright Medical Group NV