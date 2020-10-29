Modular Grippers Market Share, Size from 2020-2024: Growth Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications|says Market Reports World

Global Modular Grippers Market 2020 :- report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers and Modular Grippers Market Growth Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies and Modular Grippers Market Share in global regions.

Short Details Modular Grippers Market Report –

In this report, covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Modular Grippers market for 2018-2023.This report studies the Modular Grippers market. Gripper is a tool mounted on the equipment to grip work pieces. By opening and closing the fingers powered by electric or pneumatic power, the gripper grips and releases work pieces.Electric gripper and pneumatic gripper are two different types of gripper both widely used in various automation applications. Compared with pneumatic gripper, electric gripper are more cleaner grippers, need no air lines and save on power and maintenance, and electric gripper is more suitable to be used for detect grip.Compared with pneumatic gripper, electric grippers is relatively a new born product; but the market of electric grippers is growing with a quite considerable speed. There are two types of electric grippers which are commonly produced and used, which includes two-finger electric grippers and three-finger electric grippers. Electric grippers is environmentally friendly and much more silent at operating, and they are more suitable than pneumatic gripper in many application situation.In the next eight years, the global production of Modular Grippers is forecasted to maintain a 4%-5% annual growth rate, and the production volume is expected in 2023 will be 2130.74 thousand units.North America and Europe are the largest markets of modular grippers currently; but the market of gripper in Asia-Pacific is forecasted to experience a higher growth speed in the following eight years due to the growing downstream demand.Over the next five years, projects that Modular Grippers will register a 3.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 1040 million by 2023, from US$ 850 million in 2017.

List Of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Modular Grippers Market Report are:-

SCHUNK

SMC

IAI

Parker Hannifin

Festo

Yamaha Motor

Zimmer

Destaco

SMAC

Gimatic

PHD

HIWIN

Camozzi

Afag

Schmalz

IBG Automation

Sichuan Dongju



What Is the scope Of the Modular Grippers Market Report?

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Modular Grippers market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

What are the product type Covered in Modular Grippers Market 2020?

Electric Grippers

Pneumatic Grippers

Other

What are the end users/application Covered in Modular Grippers Market 2020?

Automotive Manufacturing

Electronics/Electrical

Metal Products

Food/Beverage/Personal Care

Rubber/Plastics

Others (Medical Device, etc.)



What are the key segments in the Modular Grippers Market?

By product type

By End User/Applications

By Technology

By Regioncovered

Which market dynamics affect the business?

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the Modular Grippers market Size by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats and Modular Grippers market forecast to 2024. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing

Which Regions are Covered and what are the Modular Grippers Market Trends in this regions ?

North America(the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia)

The Middle East and Africa.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Modular Grippers Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Modular Grippers Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Modular Grippers Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Modular Grippers Segment by Type

2.3 Modular Grippers Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Modular Grippers Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Modular Grippers Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Modular Grippers Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Modular Grippers Segment by Application

2.5 Modular Grippers Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Modular Grippers Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Modular Grippers Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Modular Grippers Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Modular Grippers by Players

3.1 Global Modular Grippers Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Modular Grippers Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Modular Grippers Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Modular Grippers Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Modular Grippers Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Modular Grippers Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Modular Grippers Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Modular Grippers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Modular Grippers Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Modular Grippers Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Modular Grippers by Regions

4.1 Modular Grippers by Regions

4.1.1 Global Modular Grippers Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Modular Grippers Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Modular Grippers Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Modular Grippers Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Modular Grippers Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Modular Grippers Consumption Growth

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Modular Grippers Distributors

10.3 Modular Grippers Customer

11 Global Modular Grippers Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

