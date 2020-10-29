Fire Retardant Treated Wood Market Share, Size Growth Analysis, Share, Demand by Regions, Types and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2024|says Market Reports World

Global Fire Retardant Treated Wood Market 2020 :- report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers and Fire Retardant Treated Wood Market Growth Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies and Fire Retardant Treated Wood Market Share in global regions.

Short Details Fire Retardant Treated Wood Market Report –

In this report, covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Fire Retardant Treated Wood market for 2018-2023.This report studies the Fire Retardant Treated Wood market, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries, to analyze the status and the future. Whether installing fire-rated panels due to personal safety concerns or because of adherence to the specific building codes and jurisdiction in which you live, is important to know something about the various aspects of fire retardant treated (FRT) wood and its benefits. Fire retardant treating is available for both plywood and for building lumber, which together comprise the majority of the structural wood elements for most buildings. The sections below will describe the types of FRT wood available, how they are made, and their various uses.Creation of FRT WoodFire retardant wood products are typically created through the use of organic and inorganic salts, which are infused into the wood through water-based solutions under pressure. The end result is a product that has 2.5 to 5.0 pounds of salts per cubic foot of wood product. Not all species of wood are treatable, and the species that is certified for treatment for lumber may not necessarily be certified for treatment as plywood and vice-versa.Mechanism of Fire Retarding Wood ProductsFire retardants in wood work through two primary mechanisms. The first is reduction of wood flammability by reducing flame travel rate, thereby slowing down the combustion process. Secondly, the chemicals reduce the rate which heat is released from the wood during a fire. The fire retardants alter the vapors released during the combustion process by making them less volatile. United States ranks the top in terms of sales volume of Fire Retardant Treated Wood worldwide, it consists of 30.81% of the national market in 2017. Europe comes the second, with 24.47% of the global market. All the other regions combined occupies 44.72% of the global Fire Retardant Treated Wood market.Lonza ranks the first in terms of revenue share in global market of Fire Retardant Treated Wood, occupies 11.54% of the global market share in 2017; While, Hoover Treated Wood Products, with a market share of 7.80%, comes the second; All the other manufacturers which are not included in the report together consist of approximately 80.66% of the global market in 2017.Over the next five years, projects that Fire Retardant Treated Wood will register a 3.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 1030 million by 2023, from US$ 850 million in 2017.

List Of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Fire Retardant Treated Wood Market Report are:-

Hoover Treated Wood Products

Lonza

Koppers

Foreco

Flameproof Companies

Viance

Metsä Wood

Shuyang Sen Qiya



What Is the scope Of the Fire Retardant Treated Wood Market Report?

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Fire Retardant Treated Wood market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

What are the product type Covered in Fire Retardant Treated Wood Market 2020?

Flame Spread 5-15(Including 15)

Flame Spread 15-25

What are the end users/application Covered in Fire Retardant Treated Wood Market 2020?

Interior Applications

Exterior Applications



What are the key segments in the Fire Retardant Treated Wood Market?

By product type

By End User/Applications

By Technology

By Regioncovered

Which market dynamics affect the business?

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the Fire Retardant Treated Wood market Size by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats and Fire Retardant Treated Wood market forecast to 2024. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing

Which Regions are Covered and what are the Fire Retardant Treated Wood Market Trends in this regions ?

North America(the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia)

The Middle East and Africa.

