Mobile Health (mHealth) Market 2020Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2024

Key Market Trends:

Remote patient monitoring services are expected to have the highest share

Global m-health by device type is segmented into blood glucose monitors, cardiac monitors, hemodynamic monitors, neurological monitors, respiratory monitors, body and temperature monitors, remote patient monitoring devices, and others. Remote patient monitoring services have the highest share, about 26% as it allows the monitoring and remote treatment of chronic conditions. Also, the development of various innovative system is helping in securely monitoring and reporting patient information in real-time circumstances. For instance, GoTelecare’s Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) system sends instant alerts if there is a change in abnormality in the vital signs and helps timely intervention by the physician, and prevents further deterioration of patient health.

By service type, the market is segmented into monitoring services, diagnostic services, treatment services, wellness and fitness solutions, and others. Monitoring services have the highest share, about 36% owing to the rising adoption of monitoring services for the management of chronic disease, post-acute care management, and also the rising geriatric population.

Asia-Pacific is expected to have High Growth Opportunities in Mobile-Health (m-Health) Market

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is due to the increased awareness of diseases among the people and the high penetration of mobile platforms in the Asia-Pacific region. Several Asian countries are also adopting digital health strategies for managing healthcare delivery. For instance, in 2015, the Japanese health and life insurance giant, Japan Post offered mobile health devices to elderly citizens. Through this initiative, Japan Post is expected to gather more data about its customers, which thereby, can help in improving their overall well-being.

North America dominates the market of mobile health as monitoring services are largely adopted in the region. and Asia-Pacific follow North America, in terms of market shares.

Market Overview:

The use of mobile devices by healthcare professionals has transformed many aspects of clinical practice. It has led to the rapid growth in the development of medical software applications (apps) for these platforms. Mobile devices and apps provide many benefits for healthcare professionals, most-significantly, the increased access to point-of-care tools, shown to support better clinical decision-making and improved patient outcomes. Moreover, factors, such as the increased awareness levels among the population about the potential benefits of healthcare management, increased need of point-of-care diagnosis and treatment, and increasing focus on personalized medicine and patient-centered approach, are driving the growth of the mobile health market. Rapid technological advancements in mHealth research generate both opportunities and challenges, including creating scalable systems capable of collecting unprecedented amounts of data and conducting interventions, while protecting the privacy and safety of research participants. Additionally, the stringent regulatory policies for mHealth applications are expected to restrain the market growth. Key Manufacturers Like

