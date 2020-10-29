Mass Spectrometry Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2024

“Mass Spectrometry Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Mass Spectrometry market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14244991

Key Market Trends:

Triple Quadrupole (Tandem) is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Type of Hybrid Mass Spectrometry

Tandem mass spectrometry devices are currently among the most in demand. Conventional hospital diagnostic assays are based on clinical chemistry and immunoassay techniques that require analyte specific reagents and antibodies. LC-MS/MS-based approaches are considered reagent-free. The high specificity and sensitivity of LC-MS/MS overcome many limitations associated with the traditional immunoassays, such as non-specific antibody binding and cross-reactivity. There is a higher demand for hybrid instruments, such as triple quadrupole mass spectrometer, quadrupole time-of-flight mass spectrometer, etc. Currently, triple quadrupole MS is considered one of the most high-end instruments and many labs across the world are adopting this instrument.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period

According to the Industrial Research Institute (IRI) report, the spends the world’s highest (i.e., USD 516 billion) amount for research and development, currently. The spends 43% of the total life sciences/healthcare research and development and 56% of pharmaceutical/biotech R&D spending worldwide. Research and development include drug development and fundamental science research. Drug development, from the initial discovery to the final medication, is an expensive and lengthy process, and the failure rate is also high. High cost, lengthy time period, and the high failure rate are forcing researchers and drug manufacturing companies to look for newer technology, which can improve the process and reduce the cost at the same time. Mass spectrometry has the potential to do the same. It makes a functional and structural study, which takes a significant amount of time and resource in drug development, for the molecule, easier and faster.

Market Overview:

The mass spectrometry market is expected witness a CAGR of 7.27% during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the market growth include the increasing technological advancement, growing concerns over food safety, and rising R&D expenditure by the pharmaceutical industry and government research organizations.

Mass spectrometry (MS) is one of the most powerful tools used for the analyses of a wide range of chemical and biological entities. In addition, the high demand and resulting requirements from the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are the main driving factors for some extraordinary recent advances in mass spectrometry technology. The advancements in mass spectroscopy technology were able to increase the factors like rapid test results with high resolution. The discovery of new tools and software has the potential to stimulate the usage of mass spectroscopy across drugs development, proteomics, pharmaceuticals, food safety testing, and many other fields. The demands of the life sciences applications have led to the improvement of MS technologies and the rapid growth of new types of instruments. New mass spectrometry methods, collectively known as data independent analysis and hyper reaction monitoring, have recently emerged. Understanding complexity related to cancer biology requires extensive information about the cancer proteome over the course of the disease. Hence, with the increasing technological advancement, the market is expected to grow. Key Manufacturers Like

Agilent Technologies

Bruker Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Dani Instruments

Leco Corporation

Perkin elmer Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific