Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market Outlook 2024: Market Trends, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

Key Market Trends:

Hepatocellular Carcinoma is the Segment by Type is expected to be the Fastest Growing Segment

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is the most common form of liver cancer, which mostly occurs in people suffering from chronic liver diseases, like cirrhosis. Hepatocellular carcinoma is one of the major causes leading to cancer-related deaths worldwide. It is observed that the Asian and African countries have higher incidence rates of hepatocellular carcinoma than the developed world, due to the disparity in the major risk factors causing hepatocellular carcinoma, such as hepatitis C virus (HCV) and hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in those regions. As per the data published by the National Organization for Rare Diseases (NORD), there are approximately six new cases of HCC per every 100,000 people in the general population. With the increase in the incidence of hepatocellular carcinoma, there is expected to be a huge demand for the liver cancer therapeutics. Hence, the rising incidence of cancer and high unmet medical needs are the major factors that drive the market in the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The liver cancer therapeutics market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 8.00% during the forecast period, 2019-2024. The major factors for the growth of the liver cancer therapeutics market include the rising prevalence of liver cancer, increasing R&D investments for the development of novel therapies, and government initiatives to increase cancer awareness.

– The change in the current lifestyle has led to the exposure of a large amount of population to certain risk factors that contribute to liver cancer. The risk factors include hepatitis (caused by either the hepatitis B or hepatitis C virus), type 2 diabetes, metabolic disorders, and excess body weight, alcohol consumption, and tobacco smoking.

Liver cancer risk increases substantially with the increase in one's body mass index (BMI). More than half of the adult population falls under the category referred to as overweight. Moreover, the high demand for therapeutic drugs for liver cancer along with the above-mentioned factor creates wide opportunities for the manufacturers to produce more drugs and thereby, create a competitive landscape.

The American Cancer Society had stated that there would be 29,000 cases of cancer death in 2017. Liver cancer incidence has been rising since the mid-1970s, and is expected to continue to grow until 2030.

Thus, owing to the increasing prevalence of liver cancer, the market is expected to witness a high CAGR over the forecast period.

