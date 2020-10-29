Fog Computing Market Reports, Scope, Methodology, Timelines And Challenges Forecast Till 2027

The global fog computing market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Fog Computing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software), By Application (Smart Farming, Building and Home Automation, Transportation and Logistics, Healthcare, Retail, Military, Others)and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other fog computing market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Some of the major companies in the global fog computing market report include

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Microsoft

Arm Limited

Dell Technologies, Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

General Electric Company

Nebbiolo Technologies, Inc.

Schneider Electric

Toshiba Corporation

ADLINK Technology Inc.

Cradlepoint, Inc

FogHorn Systems.

Fog computing, also known as fog networking is a computing platform that extends additional compute, storage, and networking resources that are located between the data source and cloud. Fog computing supports low network latencies between the end-user devices for Augmented Reality (AR) and the Internet of Things (IoT), where a large amount of data is produced, which is unreasonable to send to cloud services for analysis. The fog computing model is widely implemented among industries as it helps to integrate cloud resources close to the devices and reduces the time required to transmit the data. Fog computing aims at meeting low-latency requirements, reduce the power consumption of end devices, real-time data processing, and localizing data computing resources.

Regional Analysis for Fog Computing Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Fog Computing Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Fog Computing Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Fog Computing Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

