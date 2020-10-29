LEO Satellite Market Scenario Covering Trends, Opportunities and Growth Forecast during 2018-2027 | Castor Networks, Globalstar, Laserfleet, Northrop Grumman, NovelSat, ONEWEB.WORLD, ORBCOMM, SPACEX

LEO satellite is a piece of electronic equipment, which circles around the earth at lower altitudes than geosynchronous satellites. They are widely used for military reconnaissance, communications, spying, and other imaging applications. Substantial developments in communication & navigation applications such as flexible payloads, Radio Frequency (RF) systems, and innovative regenerative payloads are contributing to the growth of the market.

The report aims to provide an overview of LEO satellite market with detailed market segmentation by payload, application, end user, and geography. The global LEO satellite market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading LEO satellite market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the LEO satellite market.

The global LEO satellite market is segmented on the basis of payload, application, and end user. On the basis of payload, the market is segmented up to 500 kg, 500 to 1000 kg, 1001 to 5000 kg, 5001 to 10000 kg, and above 10000. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as Earth observation, communication, surveillance, and others. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as commercial and military.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

Castor Networks

2. Globalstar

3. Laserfleet

4. Northrop Grumman Corporation

5. NovelSat

6. ONEWEB.WORLD

7. ORBCOMM

8. SPACEX

9. Telesat

10. Thales Alenia Space

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global LEO satellite market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The LEO satellite market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting LEO satellite market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the LEO satellite market in these regions.

