Luciferase Assay Kits Market Anticipated to Grow Rapidly During 2027 – PerkinElmer, Biotium, Takara Bio, GeneCopoeia and InvivoGen

The luciferase assay is used to determine if a protein can activate or repress the expression of a target gene. The luciferase assay can establish a functional connection between the presence of the protein and the amount of gene product that is produced. Luciferase assays allow for the study of transcriptional gene expression, virus life cycles, and cell viability, making them essential tools for drug development in reporter gene, cytotoxicity, and cell proliferation applications, as well as general kinase activity monitoring. Luciferase is vastly used as a reporter for studying gene regulation and function and for pharmaceutical screening. It is a very sensitive genetic reporter due to the absence of endogenous luciferase activity in mammalian cells or tissues. Due to variability in conditions within each well in a cell culture plate, a proper luciferase assay experiment should repeat each condition at least in triplicate. The scientist should compare luciferase expression between conditions in which no protein is present, protein is present, and the regulatory sequence regulating luciferase expression is mutated so that the protein is no longer able to bind.

