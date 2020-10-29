Freight Transport Management Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Freight Transport Management Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Freight Transport Management market report contains a primary overview of the Freight Transport Management market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Freight Transport Management market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Freight Transport Management industry.

Competitor Landscape: Freight Transport Management market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

JDA Software

Manhattan Associates

CTSI

Global

Accenture PLC

Descartes Systems Group Inc.

DSV A/S

HighJump

CEVA Logistics

DB Schenker

Geodis Market Overview:

The freight transport management market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.8 % during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Intermodal transportation is an emerging trend in the market which uses more than one mode of transportation. Due to globalization, companies are trading at the international level which requires safer, more flexible, and high capacity transportation options.

– Improved operational efficiency in the movement of freight is a critical aspect of any country’s economy. The demand for goods and services is increasing, with the increase in population and globalization. To overcome various environmental concerns and security aspects of their operations, many shipping companies are opting for freight transport management solutions.

– Technological advancements have led to innovative ways of conceptualizing the process along with the development of new efficiencies. In the rising sectors, the emergence of information networks with quick contacts and transaction times along with more reliable shipments is projected to drive the freight transport market growth.