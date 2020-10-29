Categories
Fresh Pumpkin Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

Fresh Pumpkin

Fresh Pumpkin Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Fresh Pumpkin market report contains a primary overview of the Fresh Pumpkin market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Fresh Pumpkin market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Fresh Pumpkin industry.

Competitor Landscape: Fresh Pumpkin market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

    • Market Overview:

  • – The global production of fresh pumpkins is projected to register a CAGR of 2.80%.
  • – The drivers identified in the market are increasing usage of pumpkins in restaurant dishes, increasing usage of seeds for snacking, favorable prices for growers, and increasing awareness about nutritional value of pumpkins.
  • – The restraints identified in the market are lack of technology to prevent deterioration and non-availability of residue-free pumpk

    Key Market Trends:

    The United States Dominates the Fresh Pumpkin Import

    The United States is the top importer of pumpkins, with Mexico being the top exporter to the United States. The major exporters to the United States are Mexico, Canada, New Zealand, and Guatemala. However, the strong domestic production is fluctuating imports from other countries.

    China Dominates the Fresh Pumpkin Market in Terms of Production

    The Chinese pumpkin market is growing at a steady pace. Nearly half of the global pumpkin production is from China, but it consumes most of its domestic production. In order to promote vegetable production, the Chinese government has launched several vegetable programs, which are driving the growth of the market in this region.

    Detailed TOC of Fresh Pumpkin Market 2020-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
    4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.6.3 Threat of New Entrants
    4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 Geography
    5.1.1 North America
    5.1.1.1 US
    5.1.1.1.1 Production Analysis
    5.1.1.1.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value
    5.1.1.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
    5.1.1.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
    5.1.1.1.5 Price Trend Analysis
    5.1.1.2 Mexico
    5.1.1.2.1 Production Analysis
    5.1.1.2.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value
    5.1.1.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
    5.1.1.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
    5.1.1.2.5 Price Trend Analysis
    5.1.2 Europe
    5.1.2.1 Germany
    5.1.2.1.1 Production Analysis
    5.1.2.1.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value
    5.1.2.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
    5.1.2.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
    5.1.2.1.5 Price Trend Analysis
    5.1.2.2 Netherlands
    5.1.2.2.1 Production Analysis
    5.1.2.2.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value
    5.1.2.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
    5.1.2.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
    5.1.2.2.5 Price Trend Analysis
    5.1.2.3 Italy
    5.1.2.3.1 Production Analysis
    5.1.2.3.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value
    5.1.2.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
    5.1.2.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
    5.1.2.3.5 Price Trend Analysis
    5.1.2.4 France
    5.1.2.4.1 Production Analysis
    5.1.2.4.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value
    5.1.2.4.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
    5.1.2.4.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
    5.1.2.4.5 Price Trend Analysis
    5.1.2.5 UK
    5.1.2.5.1 Production Analysis
    5.1.2.5.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value
    5.1.2.5.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
    5.1.2.5.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
    5.1.2.5.5 Price Trend Analysis
    5.1.3 Asia Pacific
    5.1.3.1 Japan
    5.1.3.1.1 Production Analysis
    5.1.3.1.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value
    5.1.3.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
    5.1.3.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
    5.1.3.1.5 Price Trend Analysis
    5.1.3.2 China
    5.1.3.2.1 Production Analysis
    5.1.3.2.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value
    5.1.3.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
    5.1.3.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
    5.1.3.2.5 Price Trend Analysis
    5.1.3.3 India
    5.1.3.3.1 Production Analysis
    5.1.3.3.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value
    5.1.3.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
    5.1.3.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
    5.1.3.3.5 Price Trend Analysis
    5.1.4 South America
    5.1.4.1 Brazil
    5.1.4.1.1 Production Analysis
    5.1.4.1.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value
    5.1.4.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
    5.1.4.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
    5.1.4.1.5 Price Trend Analysis
    5.1.4.2 Argentina
    5.1.4.2.1 Production Analysis
    5.1.4.2.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value
    5.1.4.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
    5.1.4.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
    5.1.4.2.5 Price Trend Analysis
    5.1.5 Africa
    5.1.5.1 Egypt
    5.1.5.1.1 Production Analysis
    5.1.5.1.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value
    5.1.5.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
    5.1.5.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
    5.1.5.1.5 Price Trend Analysis
    5.1.5.2 South Africa
    5.1.5.2.1 Production Analysis
    5.1.5.2.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value
    5.1.5.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
    5.1.5.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
    5.1.5.2.5 Price Trend Analysis
    5.2 Procurement Reference Matrix

    6 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

