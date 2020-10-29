Frozen Food Packaging Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Frozen Food Packaging Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Frozen Food Packaging market report contains a primary overview of the Frozen Food Packaging market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Frozen Food Packaging market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Frozen Food Packaging industry.
Competitor Landscape: Frozen Food Packaging market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Bags Packaging Type to Account for a Major Share in the Market
– Various factors, such as changing lifestyle, increasing disposable income, and rapid urbanization in developing countries, especially the growing middle-income population, are increasing the demand for bags for frozen food. In the United States, the growing adoption of freezer bag has increased the growth of frozen food packaging market.
– Plastic bags are available in different sizes and shapes. It offers several benefits, such as the ability to tolerate temperatures, and technical advantages, which is further fuelling the demand for bags in frozen food packaging.
– Ziploc bag is an important example of bag packaging. This type of bag is available in various sizes and can be used for storing meat and dairy food. For instance, dairy products can be frozen in freezer bags, as these are ideal for short-term usage and saving space. Another major trend being followed is customizing the product based on client requirements.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest CAGR
– In Asia-Pacific region, the demand for food products is expected to grow with increasing population, and quality products are expected to be on demand with urbanization and expanding awareness about foodborne illnesses, food wastage, and food spoilage.
– China is the largest in the Asia-Pacific frozen food packaging market. Large population and urbanization in this country have led to an increased demand for frozen food products. Chinese consumers are now looking for easy-to-use and quality food products. The demand for frozen meat and other regularly consumed products in the frozen food market has been constant in the region, because of their availability.
– According to the National Bureau of Statistics of China, the growth of food packaging in China has increased 32% by 2018 since 2013. Furthermore, the market also provides opportunity for vendors of frozen food packaging solutions, as it is still in the nascent stage in terms of adoption of the latest packaging products.
Detailed TOC of Frozen Food Packaging Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Growing Frozen Food Demand in Emerging Countries
4.3.2 Rising Investments for Creative Packaging
4.3.3 Growing Number of Organized Retail Stores
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Government Regulations and Interventions
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type of Food Product
5.1.1 Fruits and Vegetables
5.1.2 Meat and Sea Food
5.1.3 Frozen Desserts and Ice Creams
5.1.4 Baked Goods
5.2 By Type of Packaging
5.2.1 Bags
5.2.2 Boxes
5.2.3 Tubs & Cups
5.2.4 Trays
5.2.5 Wrappers
5.2.6 Pouches
5.2.7 Other Types of Packaging
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 ProAmpac LLC
6.1.2 Sonoco Products Company
6.1.3 American Packaging Corporation
6.1.4 Bemis Company, Inc.
6.1.5 Berry Plastics Group, Inc.
6.1.6 Carter Holt Harvey Packaging S.A.
6.1.7 Cascades Inc
6.1.8 Reynolds Presto Products Inc.
6.1.9 WestRock Company
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
