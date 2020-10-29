Frozen Food Packaging Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Frozen Food Packaging Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Frozen Food Packaging market report contains a primary overview of the Frozen Food Packaging market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

Market Overview:

The frozen food packaging market was valued at USD 39.48 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 53.43 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 5.18% over the forecast period of 2019-2024. Recently, according to consumers convenience, frozen food packaging provides features like the packings are lightweight, unbreakable, and resealable, lower fossil fuel usage and is also capable of greenhouse gas emissions, water usage for creating eco-friendly environment.

– Majority consumers of frozen food products prefer large retail stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets. Organized retail stores are a significant part of large retail chains, that have a huge presence in the global market. The growth in the organized retail chain is translating directly into the demand for food packaging solutions in the frozen food industry.

– For instance, Walmart is expected to host more than 11,000 stores worldwide. and Amazon Go. Amazon is expected to open more than 3,000 cashierless stores by 2021. Hence, frozen food packaging market is expected to flourish.

– Consumers are also switching to frozen food to reduce the amount of waste they create, as a study in the British Food Journal showed that families reduced their food waste by over 47% by switching to frozen food.

– As packaging for frozen specialties like meat, poultry, and seafood are fastest gains among major frozen food applications, many large food packaging companies in North America and Asia-Pacific are investing hugely for creative and decorative packaging.