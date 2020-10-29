Fruit and Vegetable Pieces and Powders Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Fruit and Vegetable Pieces and Powders Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Fruit and Vegetable Pieces and Powders market report contains a primary overview of the Fruit and Vegetable Pieces and Powders market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Fruit and Vegetable Pieces and Powders market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Fruit and Vegetable Pieces and Powders industry.
Competitor Landscape: Fruit and Vegetable Pieces and Powders market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Increase in Demand for Natural Ingredients in the Food and Beverage Industry
The rapid expansion of the processed and packaged food industry is expected to accelerate the demands for natural food additives, eventually driving the sales of fruit and vegetable extracts. The global marketplace has witnessed an increase in the extraction of bioactive compounds, from fruits and vegetables, to be utilized as natural additives for the food industry. Natural ingredients, such as fruit and vegetable concentrates, are predicted to gain a higher share in the developing markets of Asia-Pacific, during the forecast period (2019-2024). This rising awareness about the ingredients used in the products, coupled with increasing health consciousness, and the use of natural and organic food products, is expected to favor the fruit and vegetable ingredient market.
Europe to dominate the global market
Europe offers a favorable geographical location for fruit and vegetable ingredient manufacturers, with well-developed transportation channels and well-situated food processors, export facilities for transport of food vegetable powders and pieces to other EU countries. The demand for ingredients sourced from fruits and vegetables, like avocadoes, berries, mangoes, etc., is high in the European region, as they form an important part of the local cuisines and staple food, such as bakery products.
Detailed TOC of Fruit and Vegetable Pieces and Powders Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.4 Market Restraints
4.5 Market Opportunities
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Ingredient Type
5.1.1 Fruit
5.1.1.1 Apple
5.1.1.2 Orange
5.1.1.3 Pineapple
5.1.1.4 Mango
5.1.1.5 Banana
5.1.1.6 Kiwi
5.1.1.7 Berries
5.1.1.7.1 Strawberry
5.1.1.7.2 Raspberry
5.1.1.7.3 Blueberry
5.1.1.7.4 Others
5.1.1.8 Other Fruits
5.1.2 Vegetable
5.1.2.1 Carrot
5.1.2.2 Beetroot
5.1.2.3 Peas
5.1.2.4 Zucchini
5.1.2.5 Butternut
5.1.2.6 Pumpkin
5.1.2.7 Other Vegetables
5.2 Product Type
5.2.1 Concentrates
5.2.2 Pastes and Purees
5.2.3 Pieces
5.2.4 Powders
5.2.5 NFC Juices
5.3 Application
5.3.1 Beverages
5.3.2 Confectionery Products
5.3.3 Bakery Products
5.3.4 Soups and Sauces
5.3.5 Dairy Products
5.3.6 RTE Products
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.1.4 Rest of North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Spain
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Germany
5.4.2.5 Russia
5.4.2.6 Italy
5.4.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 India
5.4.3.3 Japan
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 South America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Argentina
5.4.4.3 Rest of South America
5.4.5 Africa
5.4.5.1 South Africa
5.4.5.2 Rest of Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share
6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Sunopta Inc.
6.3.2 Archer Daniels Midland Company
6.3.3 Sensient Technologies
6.3.4 Agrana Beteiligungs AG
6.3.5 Cargill Inc.
6.3.6 Olam International
6.3.7 Symrise
6.3.8 Taura Natural Ingredients Ltd
6.3.9 Compleat Food Network
6.3.10 Yaax International Inc.
6.3.11 Van Drunen Farms
6.3.12 European Freeze Dry Ltd
6.3.13 Dohler Group
6.3.14 Welchs
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
