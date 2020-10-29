Functional Beverage Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Functional Beverage Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Functional Beverage market report contains a primary overview of the Functional Beverage market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Functional Beverage market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Functional Beverage industry.
Functional Beverage market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Growing Demand for Healthy Hydration
Healthy hydration refers to the ability of functional beverages like RTD tea, to provide instant refreshment and mild stimulating benefits that are not considered detrimental, which is otherwise the case with coffee. Thus consumers are developing an affinity for functional beverages, due to its ready-to-drink version that offers enhanced convenience, thereby providing suitable, convenient, and healthy alternative to soft drinks. The organoleptic versatility associated with RTD tea makes it open to manufacturers to innovate alongside the healthy trends that have been resonating more prominently in the North American market. RTD tea and enhanced water are becoming popular among consumers all around the world, as a result of which the demand for functional beverages is growing.
Sales Growth of Energy Drink
The energy drink market has grown phenomenally in the recent years. These drinks are believed to enhance energy levels, physical alertness, and performance. Energy drinks outperformed the growth of conventional carbonated beverages a long time ago, as they are considered healthy substitutes to sugary carbonated drinks. Energy drinks originated in Japan in the 1960s, to help the working class work for long hours. The drinks then made their way to America in 1997 and are presently gaining traction in developing countries, like India and Brazil. The main constituents of energy drinks are vitamins, minerals, natural ingredients (caffeine, guarana, ginseng), amino acids, and antioxidants. About 31% of the 12-17 year-olds and 34% of the 18-24 year-olds are reported to consume energy drinks regularly. Popular energy drinks include Monster Energy, Red Bull, and Rockstar.
Detailed TOC of Functional Beverage Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Research Phases
1.2 Study Deliverables
1.3 Scope of the Market
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Sales Channel
5.1.1 Supermarket/Hypermarket
5.1.2 Health Stores
5.1.3 Convenience Stores
5.1.4 Internet Retailing
5.1.5 Other Sales Channels
5.2 By Type
5.2.1 Energy Drinks
5.2.2 Sports Drinks
5.2.3 Fortified Juice
5.2.4 Dairy and Dairy Alternative Beverage
5.2.5 Other Types
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Russia
5.3.2.5 Italy
5.3.2.6 Spain
5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 India
5.3.3.2 China
5.3.3.3 Australia
5.3.3.4 Japan
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 South Africa
5.3.5.2 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Market Share Analysis
6.2 Most Active Players
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Pepsico
6.4.2 Red Bull Gmbh
6.4.3 Danone
6.4.4 Coca Cola
6.4.5 Monster Beverage Corporation
6.4.6 Nestle SA
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
