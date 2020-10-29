Fungicide Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Fungicide Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Fungicide market report contains a primary overview of the Fungicide market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Fungicide market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Fungicide industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244244

Competitor Landscape: Fungicide market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd (Formerly Makhteshim Agan Industries Ltd) (Israel)

American Vanguard Corporation (United States)

BASF SE (Germany)

Bayer Cropscience AG (Germany)

Bioworks Inc (United States)

Dow Agrosciences LLC (United States)

DuPont (United States)

FMC Corporation (United States)

Isagro Spa (Italy)

Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd (Japan)

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (United States)

Monsanto Company (United States)

Natural Industries (United States)

Nippon Soda Co. Ltd

Nufarm Ltd (Australia)

Platform Specialty Products

Sumitomo Chemical (Japan)

Syngenta International AG (Switzerland)

UPL Limited Market Overview:

The fungicide market was valued at USD 13.41 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach a value of USD 15.74 billion, registering a CAGR of 3.04% during the forecast period (2019-2024).