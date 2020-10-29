GaN Semiconductor Device Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“GaN Semiconductor Device Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the GaN Semiconductor Device market report contains a primary overview of the GaN Semiconductor Device market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global GaN Semiconductor Device market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the GaN Semiconductor Device industry.
Competitor Landscape: GaN Semiconductor Device market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Consumer Electronic segment is expected to Hold Largest Market Share
– With the decrease in the price of GaN semiconductor technologies owing to increasing innovations, the rate of adoption of GaN is expected to increase over the years.
– The data consumption rate, number of applications installed on a device, faster processors, improved RAM/ROM, robust displays consume battery more than what earlier specifictaions would use. With such technological advancements the ability of batteries needs to increase. GaN semiconductors are revolutionizing the charging technologies in the existing electronic devices. The semiconductors are being employed in wireless charging, fast charging, etc.
– Wider applications of GaN semiconductor device are ranging to other computer parts as well, for instance switching mode power supply, an efficient energy converter.
– With 5G wireless communication on its way, the usage of electronic devices would increase mulifold, thereby growing demand for GaN semiconductors.
Asia-Pacific Region is expected to witness the Fastest Growth Rate
– Increasing production and export of consumer electronics and automobiles from China, Japan and India are driving the GaN market in Asia-Pacific.
– Low labour and production costs in the region are essential factors fuelling the growth of the market.
– China has 330,000 public charging points, compared with 67,500 in the U.S., according to MIT study. Shenzhen City has a 100 per cent electric fleet of 16,000 buses and is switching its 22,000 taxis to EVs. The resort island of Hainan plans for 100 per cent adoption of EVs by 2030.
– On 7 March 2019, the Indian government officially announced a 15% import subsidy on lithium. This indicates the ease of electric vehicle production in the country. Policy negotiations between the Prime Minister’s Office and the Department of Heavy Industry (DHI), the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles scheme, was passed to make India ride on the path to electric mobility.
– Various state governments in India, are pushing for mass adoption of electric buses. For instance, Mahindra and Tata are signing tenders with government bodies like Energy Efficiency Services Limited to provide EVs for government use.
Detailed TOC of GaN Semiconductor Device Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Growth of New Industries (Virtual Reality, Wireless Charging etc.)
4.3.2 Increasing Push towards Renewable Energy Forms
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Competition from Silicon Carbide Technology
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Power Semiconductor
5.1.2 Opto-Semiconductor
5.1.3 RF Semiconductor
5.2 Devices
5.2.1 Transistors
5.2.2 Diodes
5.2.3 Rectifier
5.2.4 Power ICs
5.3 End User Industry
5.3.1 Automotive
5.3.2 Consumer Electronics
5.3.3 Aerospace & Defense
5.3.4 Medical
5.3.5 Information Communication & Technology
5.3.6 Other End-User Industries
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Toshiba Corporation
6.1.2 Panasonic Corporation
6.1.3 Cree Inc.
6.1.4 GaN Systems Inc.
6.1.5 Infineon Technologies AG
6.1.6 OSRAM GmbH
6.1.7 Efficient Power Conversion Corporation
6.1.8 NXP Semiconductors NV
6.1.9 Texas Instruments
6.1.10 NTT Advanced Technology Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
