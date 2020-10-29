GaN Semiconductor Device Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“GaN Semiconductor Device Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the GaN Semiconductor Device market report contains a primary overview of the GaN Semiconductor Device market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

Toshiba Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Cree Inc.

GaN Systems Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

OSRAM GmbH

Efficient Power Conversion Corporation

NXP Semiconductors NV

Texas Instruments

The GaN semiconductor device market valued at USD 833.73 million in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 2162.45 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 17.21% over the forecast period of 2019-2024. Growing demand for radio frequency in the semiconductor market, and a prospering consumer electronics industry, particularly in LED-based lighting and displays and rise in electric vehicles, power delivery, and photovoltaic inverters are some of the major market driving factors for the GaN semiconductor devices market.

– The various benefits of GaN such as its cost effective nature and elimination of cooling requirements have propelled its reach as compared to its contemporaries like silicon and gallium arsenide. The increasing adoption is also reinforced by the increase in demand for energy-efficient semiconductor devices in the recent years.

– Increasing demand for smartphones, gaming devices, laptops, and TVs is expected to drive the GaN semiconductor devices market in the consumer electronics sector.