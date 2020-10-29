Garlic Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Garlic Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Garlic market report contains a primary overview of the Garlic market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Garlic market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Garlic industry.

Competitor Landscape: Garlic market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Garlic due to its Various Uses in Industries

According to the WHO, garlic containing meal may lead to the reduction in cancer risk through regular intake of this vegetable. There has also been increasing demand from European countries, such as Spain, France, Italy, and other countries. The increasing exports of countries, like India and China, are also indicators of the high demand for garlic, globally. The exports of Indian garlic has increased three-fold and the country is also exporting to Gulf countries, such as Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan. Garlic is also used in processing industries, due to high sales of pickles and curry products. It is also widely used in herbal products pastes and medicines. The vegetable is also famous for use as a flavoring agent in various cuisines.

Asia-Pacific Leads the Global Garlic Market

Asia-Pacific dominates the global market for garlic, with particularly China being the leader not only in this region but also globally. It holds more than 70% of the global garlic production. The production of garlic is favored in a region with temperatures ranging from 12 to 24 degree Celsius. The current supply of garlic comes from plantations in Jinxiang, Shandong, Peizhou, Jiangsu, Qixian Henan, Zhongmou, and Henan. Indonesia is the largest importer of Chinese garlic, with a 26.3% share of total Chinese garlic exports, followed by Vietnam and Malaysia, with 14.2% and 7.6%, respectively.

Detailed TOC of Garlic Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.4.1 Value Chain Overview

4.4.2 Price Markups in the Value Chain

4.4.3 Value Chain Stakeholders

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Geography

5.1.1 North America

5.1.1.1 US

5.1.1.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.1.1.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.1.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.2 Mexico

5.1.1.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.1.2.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.1.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2 Europe

5.1.2.1 Spain

5.1.2.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.1.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.2.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.2 Ukraine

5.1.2.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.2.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.2.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.3 France

5.1.2.3.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.3.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.2.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.4 UK

5.1.2.4.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.4.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.2.4.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.4.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.5 Russia

5.1.2.5.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.5.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.2.5.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.5.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.1.2.6.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.6.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.2.6.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.6.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3 Asia-Pacific

5.1.3.1 Vietnam

5.1.3.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.1.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.3.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.2 China

5.1.3.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.2.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.3.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.3 India

5.1.3.3.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.3.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.3.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.4 South Korea

5.1.3.4.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.4.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.3.4.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.4.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.5 Myanmar

5.1.3.5.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.5.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.3.5.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.5.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.6 Indonesia

5.1.3.6.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.6.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.3.6.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.6.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.1.3.7.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.7.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.3.7.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.7.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4 South America

5.1.4.1 Brazil

5.1.4.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.4.1.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.4.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4.2 Argentina

5.1.4.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.4.2.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.4.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4.3 Rest of South America

5.1.4.3.1 Production Analysis

5.1.4.3.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.4.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.5 Middle East & Africa

5.1.5.1 Egypt

5.1.5.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.5.1.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.5.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.5.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.5.2 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.1.5.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.5.2.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.5.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.5.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2 Procurement Preference Matrix

6 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7 APPENDIX

8 DISCLAIMER

