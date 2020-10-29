Gas Analyzer Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Gas Analyzer Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Gas Analyzer market report contains a primary overview of the Gas Analyzer market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
Key Market Trends:
Portable Gas Analyzer Technology to Hold Significant Share
– Portable gas analyzers can be used in a real-time environment, for the detection of specific components and percentage of a particular component of a gas, in the surrounding area. These detectors are expected to grow, with the increasing mining activities, globally. For instance, Vale has opened the world’s largest mining project for iron ore in Carajas, in the Brazilian Amazon region.
– Portable gas analyzers are used to optimize the quantity of fuel flow rate, detection of harmful toxic gases, and the right composition of the mixture of gases that are necessary for the refining process, etc.
– Recently, ABB implemented an ultraportable greenhouse gas analyzer (UGGA), for accurate measurements of methane, carbon dioxide, and water, in the Prudhoe Bay Oil field in Alaska.
– In 2018, the fourth symposium on gas and coal market, International Energy Agency (IEA), the International Energy Forum (IEF) and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) focused on how the implementation of measures to meet the climate change mitigation would affect demand for coal and for natural gas. So the use of different gas analyzer technologies such as non-dispersive IR (NDIR), portable gas analyzer solutions needed to decarbonize energy systems.
Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Witness a Significant CAGR
– Asia-Pacific is the only region to register a capacity growth in the oil and gas industry, in recent years. About four new refineries were added in the region, which has added about 750,000 barrels per day, to the global crude oil production.
– The development of industries in the region is driving the growth of portable gas analyzers, owing to their advantages in the oil and gas industry, such as monitoring processes, increased safety, enhanced efficiency, and quality.
– Moreover, China is focused on becoming the world leader in emission reduction and has completely adopted a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) as the required post-combustion NOx control process, for all large power plants.
– The increase in the demand for low-cost, high-precision products across developing countries, such as India, Malaysia, etc., is expected to boost the market’s growth. Further, the increased enforcement of regulations from countries, such as China, Japan, and South Korea, has encouraged companies to invest in sophisticated gas analyzers. Thus, end-user companies are willing to invest in safety systems, rather than facing disasters.
