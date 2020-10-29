Gas Analyzer Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Gas Analyzer Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Gas Analyzer market report contains a primary overview of the Gas Analyzer market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Gas Analyzer market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Gas Analyzer industry.

The global gas analyzer market was valued at USD 481.26 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 663.58 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.51%, during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. The need for a longer lifespan, maintenance-free products, and cost competitiveness are the primary needs for the gas analyzer market. In addition, high price sensitivity, demand for highly reliable products, and a higher degree of innovation are expected to influence the market studied, during the forecast period.

– The increased adoption of NDIR gas analyzers can also be attributed to their ability to analyze multiple gases in harsh environments, the absence of cross-sensitivity, longer life spans, and the low cost of ownership.

– On the other hand, ZR gas analyzers are mainly used to analyze oxygen concentration in clean rooms, biochemistry labs, and the food packaging industry, where the continuous measurement of flow gases is required.

– Further, increasing investments are being made in new plants, in the Asia-Pacific power, chemicals and petrochemicals, and oil and gas industries, which makes this region one of the fastest-growing regional markets.