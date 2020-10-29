Gas Analyzer, Sensor, and Detector Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Gas Analyzer, Sensor, and Detector Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Gas Analyzer, Sensor, and Detector market report contains a primary overview of the Gas Analyzer, Sensor, and Detector market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Gas Analyzer, Sensor, and Detector market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Gas Analyzer, Sensor, and Detector industry.

Competitor Landscape: Gas Analyzer, Sensor, and Detector market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Key Market Trends:

Non-Dispersive Infrared Gas Analyzer to have Highest Adoption Rate

– Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) technology is the most common method used for high sensitivity measurement of a variety of gas components including CO2, CO, CH4, NO, and SO2 in Air Quality analyses. NDIR analyzers are majorly used in the industries such as oil and gas, chemicals and petrochemicals owing to their rugged nature and their ability to work in aggressive chemical environments.

– NDIR gas analyzers are also able to accept a certain degree of cross-sensitivity between different gases and also their lifespan is much longer than other gas analyzers. The use of NDIR sensors in the modern ventilation systems owing to their accuracy, low cost, compatibility and long term stability is expected to aid the growth of NDIR gas analyzers. Most of the NDIR gas analyzers utilizes a low sample flow rate, reducing the amount of maintenance owing to high particulate and moisture loading on optical surfaces.

– Further, major companies such as ThermoFisher are introducing multi gas NDIR analyzers that can shut off the sample pump and activate an alarm before high levels of moisture damage the sensitive components. These additional features are expected to aid the sales. However, change in intensity owing to the required light source is expected to hinder the growth of NDIR gas analyzers.

Asia-Pacific Market for Gas Analyzer Estimated to Grow Significantly

– Asia-Pacific is the only region to register a significant oil and gas capacity growth, in the recent years. About four new refineries were added in the region, which has added about 750,000 barrels per day, to the global crude oil production.

– Increased investments in new plants in oil and gas, steel, power, chemical, and petrochemicals, and the rising adoption of international safety standards and practices, are expected to influence the market growth. Further, development of industries in the region is driving the growth for gas analyzers, owing to their use in the oil and gas industry, such as monitoring processes, increased safety, enhanced efficiency, and quality.

– Furthermore, gas analyzers are also being used to analyze the pollution levels across a city. In countries like China and India, pollution levels are at an all time high, leading to gas analyzers being deployed to monitor and control pollution levels.

– Also, a radical shift towards healthy lifestyle, the countries in this region are spending significantly on healthcare sector. These factors increase the demand for blood gas analyzers, which are used to indicate the amount of soluble oxygen in the blood, etc., from gases evolving from arteries and veins. They help in the detection of respiratory and metabolic issues.

Detailed TOC of Gas Analyzer, Sensor, and Detector Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 INTRODUCTION to Market Drivers and Restraints

5.2 Market Drivers

5.2.1 Rising Concerns About Personnel and Plant Safety

5.2.2 Rise of Safety Awareness Among End-users

5.2.3 Rising Enforcement of Occupational Health & Safety Regulations

5.3 Market Restraints

5.3.1 High Costs & Lack of Product Differentiation

5.3.2 Technical Issues Associated With New Customer Adoption

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Gas Analyzer

6.1.1 By Technology

6.1.1.1 Electrochemical

6.1.1.2 Paramagnetic (PM)

6.1.1.3 Zirconia (ZR)

6.1.1.4 Non-dispersive IR (NDIR)

6.1.1.5 Others

6.1.2 By End-user

6.1.2.1 Oil and Gas

6.1.2.2 Chemicals and Petrochemicals

6.1.2.3 Water and Wastewater

6.1.2.4 Pharmaceuticals

6.1.2.5 Other End Users

6.2 By Gas Sensor

6.2.1 By Type

6.2.1.1 Toxic

6.2.1.1.1 Electrochemical

6.2.1.1.2 Semiconductor

6.2.1.1.3 Photoinonization

6.2.1.2 Combustible

6.2.1.2.1 Catalytic

6.2.1.2.2 Infrared

6.2.2 By End-user

6.2.2.1 Oil and Gas

6.2.2.2 Chemicals and Petrochemicals

6.2.2.3 Water and Wastewater

6.2.2.4 Metal and Mining

6.2.2.5 Utilities

6.2.2.6 Food and Beverage

6.2.2.7 Other End Users

6.3 By Gas Detectors

6.3.1 By Communication Type

6.3.1.1 Wired

6.3.1.2 Wireless

6.3.2 By Type of Detector

6.3.2.1 Fixed

6.3.2.2 Portable

6.3.2.3 Transportable

6.3.3 By End-user

6.3.3.1 Oil and Gas

6.3.3.2 Chemicals and Petrochemicals

6.3.3.3 Water and Wastewater

6.3.3.4 Metal and Mining

6.3.3.5 Utilities

6.3.3.6 Other End Users

6.4 Geography

6.4.1 North America

6.4.2 Europe

6.4.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4.4 Rest of the World

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Emerson Electric Co.

7.1.2 Teledyne Advanced Pollution Instrumentation

7.1.3 Siemens AG

7.1.4 Servomex (Spectris PLC)

7.1.5 Fuji Electric Co Ltd.

7.1.6 Honeywell International (RAE Systems)

7.1.7 Dragerwerk AG

7.1.8 Otis Instruments Inc.

7.1.9 Industrial Scientific Corporation

7.1.10 MSA Safety Incorporated

7.1.11 Detector Electronics Corporation

7.1.12 Scott Safety

7.1.13 Crowncon Detection Instruments Limited

7.1.14 Microwatt Controls Limited

7.1.15 Detcon Inc.

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

