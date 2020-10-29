Gas Detection System Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Gas Detection System Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Gas Detection System market report contains a primary overview of the Gas Detection System market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Gas Detection System market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Gas Detection System industry.
Market Overview:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Oil and Gas Sector to Have a Major Market Share
– The processes involved in oil and gas application produces non-toxic gases, which when accumulated in high concentrations, depletes the oxygen causing a hazardous condition to personnel end users who occupy the area, without having proper protection.
– Depletion of oxygen is hazardous to individuals entering any unoccupied areas, whereas even small concentrations of harmful toxic gases can lead to serious health implications (even death) for any personnel entering an unoccupied area where they are present.
– The old technologies like handheld/personal detectors monitors do not have the ability to detect the concentrations of combustible gases in unoccupied areas that are hazardous to personnel, equipment, and the facilities themselves. Oil refineries, pipelines, LPG/LNG plants, storage farms, and offshore platforms all utilize a wide range of hazardous combustible and toxic gases.
– The recent low crude oil prices have significantly increased the demand for the expansion of existing refineries and inception of new projects. Moreover, a series of successful licensing rounds and promising finds have sent a wave of optimism across the industry. The oil and gas industry has invested heavily in the research and development in order to have a grip on the latest emerging technologies.
Europe is Expected to Have a Significant Market Share
– Considerable activity in the downstream oil and gas sector and high industrial activity in the region are two of the most prominent drivers for the gas detection systems market in Europe.
– According to the latest oil and gas workforce report published by Oil and Gas UK, there are just 3032 active drillers in the country. The shallow talent pool has made it complicated for oil and gas companies to hire new employees with the same technical skills of experienced labor. Hence, the demand for automated gas detection systems, especially fixed systems, is comparatively higher in the region.
– There has been a considerable exploration activity in countries, such as the United Kingdom that has led to crucial discoveries, such as Glendronach (by Total). It is estimated that Glendronach is the fifth largest conventional natural gas reserve discovery on the UK continental shelf in the millennium.
– The region, especially Germany, is also investing in technologies to handle its methane leaking cases. The European Space Agency is also working on Greenhouse Gas–Detecting Satellites. It also launched a satellite called TROPOMI in collaboration with other companies.
