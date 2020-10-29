GCC Defence Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“GCC Defence Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the GCC Defence market report contains a primary overview of the GCC Defence market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global GCC Defence market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the GCC Defence industry.
Competitor Landscape: GCC Defence market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Procurement of Air-based Vehicles Expected to Drive the Market Revenues During the Forecast Period
Though the countries in the region face threats from the sea, they also need to improve their air-based surveillance and defense capabilities. The recent imposition of air, land, and sea blockade on Qatar by the Arab countries, like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, and Egypt is worsening the friendly relations in the region. In the wake of all these events, these counties are enhancing their air-based defense strength. In June 2017, the United States and Qatar signed a deal for the purchase of F-15 fighter jets, with an initial cost of USD 12 billion, which was expected to improve the air support mission capabilities of Qatar. The Hawk, an advanced jet trainer produced by BAE Systems, is operated in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. Since the end of 2017, BAE Systems delivered around 20 Hawk AJTs to Saudi Arabia. Recently, Qatar also completed negotiations with BAE Systems to procure Hawk trainers. Also, Kuwait, which has a comparatively less military aircraft strength in the region, also started focusing on developing its air-based vehicles capabilities. In the context of all these events, the market for air-based vehicles is expected to develop at a great pace in the GCC during the forecast period.
Saudi Arabia to Dominate the GCC Defense Spending
The military spending in Saudi Arabia is expected to increase, owing to the ambitions of the country to expand its armed forces, due to increasing conflicts in the Middle East & North African region. In 2017, the Saudi Arabian defense budget stood at USD 69.4 billion, making Saudi Arabia the third-largest defense spender worldwide, after the United States and China. Saudi Arabia has been cutting down the defense budget since 2015, as it made education the topmost priority in the budget allocation. Still, the defense spending of Saudi Arabia is more than the rest of the countries in the region.
Detailed TOC of GCC Defence Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 PESTLE Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Procurement
5.1.1 Personnel Training and Protection
5.1.1.1 Training and Simulation
5.1.1.2 Protection Equipment
5.1.2 Communication Systems
5.1.3 Weapons and Ammunition
5.1.3.1 Artillery and Mortar Systems
5.1.3.2 Infantry Weapons
5.1.3.3 Missiles and Missile Defense System
5.1.3.4 Ammunitions
5.1.4 Vehicles
5.1.4.1 Land-based Vehicles
5.1.4.2 Sea-based Vehicles
5.1.4.3 Air-based Vehicles
5.2 MRO
5.2.1 Communication Systems
5.2.2 Weapons and Ammunition
5.2.3 Vehicles
5.3 Country
5.3.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.2 United Arab Emirates
5.3.3 Qatar
5.3.4 Kuwait
5.3.5 Bahrain
5.3.6 Oman
6 DEFENSE SPENDING ANALYSIS OF GCC COUNTRIES
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Vendor Market Share
7.2 Company Profiles
7.2.1 Saudi Arabian Military Industries
7.2.2 Emirates Defence Industries Company
7.2.3 Advanced Electronics Company
7.2.4 Military Industries Corporation
7.2.5 Dahra Engineering & Security Services LLC
7.2.6 Lockheed Martin Corporation
7.2.7 The Boeing Company
7.2.8 Elbit Systems Ltd
7.2.9 Israel Aerospace Industries
7.2.10 Raytheon Company
7.2.11 Rheinmetall AG
7.2.12 Aselsan AS
7.2.13 Northrop Grumman Corporation
7.2.14 Thales SA
7.2.15 Honeywell International Inc.
7.2.16 BAE Systems PLC
7.2.17 Rockwell Collins
7.2.18 L3 Technologies Inc.
7.2.19 Airbus SE
7.2.20 Leonardo SpA*
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
