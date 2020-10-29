GCC Defence Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“GCC Defence Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the GCC Defence market report contains a primary overview of the GCC Defence market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global GCC Defence market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the GCC Defence industry.

Competitor Landscape: GCC Defence market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Saudi Arabian Military Industries

Emirates Defence Industries Company

Advanced Electronics Company

Military Industries Corporation

Dahra Engineering & Security Services LLC

Lockheed Martin Corporation

The Boeing Company

Elbit Systems Ltd

Israel Aerospace Industries

Raytheon Company

Rheinmetall AG

Aselsan AS

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Thales SA

Honeywell International Inc.

BAE Systems PLC

Rockwell Collins

L3 Technologies Inc.

Airbus SE

Leonardo SpA* Market Overview:

The GCC defense market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 2.12% during the forecast period 2019–2024.

The existing geopolitical tensions between the countries of the GCC is forcing the armies to concentrate on strengthening their military power, thereby attracting investments in the defense sector.

The presence of high defense spending countries and the existence of high wealth in the region are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.