GCC Warehousing and Distribution Logistics Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

Key Market Trends:

Growing Warehousing Opportunities in Kuwait

Kuwait City has an abundance of storage space, where most commercial activities are centered and where the international airport and a big port are situated. Sulaibiya is an industrial area to the south-west of the city center, located conveniently next to the 6th Ring Road, providing easy access to the highways. There are other private storage spaces (300 m. sq. to 1000 m. sq.) in Kuwait City, and Al Salmia. Doha and Al-Jahra, located to the west of the city center, have a good location with easy access to the highways. Mina Abdullah is another industrial area, near Shuaiba Port, which is situated about 45 km to the south of Kuwait City, where private and public sector warehousing is rising. Many of them are related to the oil refineries or the Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC).

Kuwait is relying heavily on the well-functioning cold chain facilities to support the import of food. Additionally, there are cold chain facilities at both Kuwait International Airport and Shuwaik Port; at the airport, the facility is operated by NAS Cargo with multi-temperature warehouses, including frozen storage and cold rooms, and at Shuwaikh Port, chilled and frozen rooms are operated by Refrigeration Industries (RIC).

There are three commercial ports in Kuwait, which are an important part of its transport network. Shuwaikh, Shuaiba, and Doha ports are all managed by Kuwait Ports Authority (KPA), a public sector body run on a commercial basis under the Authority of the Ministry of Communications.

Shuwaikh Port is considered the main commercial port for Kuwait, situated inside Kuwait Bay and to the immediate northwest of Kuwait City. The port has commercial and container berths, and the milling company, Kuwait Flour Mills & Bakeries, is situated next to the port with specific berths only for it.

Shuaiba Port is Kuwait’s important commercial port, situated 45 km to the south of Kuwait City. The port has commercial and container berths, as well as an oil pier, which is operated by Kuwait National Petroleum Co. Doha Port is located to the North of Kuwait City. They are used to berth dhows, barges, and small coastal vessels operating between Gulf Ports.

The growing population of the country and increasing import and export volumes underscore the need for investment in warehousing services, in particular. Private sector logistics service providers control a considerable part of the supply of inland warehousing space in Kuwait. Government efforts to increase the supply of new warehousing facilities are expected to gradually expand capacity while leaving sizeable market space in warehousing and warehousing related value-added services for local and international investors.

The developing industrial area in Kuwait, along with the flourishing food storage market, has emerged as an opportunity for the warehousing market to grow in the country. Additionally, robust warehousing and storage infrastructure in Kuwait has led to improving the warehousing market.

E-commerce Growth Driving the Market

The GCC e-commerce market is expanding with increasing competition, driven primarily by the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia is expected to remain the largest and fastest-growing e-commerce market in the region, with consumer electronics and fashion being the strongest categories. The trend in 2019 will be increased sales numbers for e-commerce players in the GCC. The estimated e-commerce growth rate for the period from 2015 to 2020 is the highest for the United Arab Emirates, with a 44% increase.

The GCC region aids from high spending potential, as the region records a high per capita income. Additionally, internet penetration and social media penetration are also among the best in the world, meaning that the GCC is ready for strong growth in the e-commerce market. Amazon acquired Dubai-based Souq.com in 2017, which had over 50 million customers and operations in all GCC states, positioning itself as a major e-commerce player in the region. Amazon’s entry in the region is also an indication of the market potential. Amazon, since its entry into the market, has been expanding its warehousing space across the region. E-commerce growth is closely related to the growth of the warehousing market, as it is forcing warehouses to upgrade, for greater reliability, higher efficiency, and a better fit for customers.

Detailed TOC of GCC Warehousing and Distribution Logistics Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET INSIGHTS AND DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Government Regulations in GCC Countries

4.3 Technological Development in Warehousing

4.4 Insights on Warehousing Rents

4.5 Insights on General Warehousing

4.6 Insights on Dangerous Goods Warehousing

4.7 Insights on Refrigerated Warehousing

4.8 Insights on Effect of E-commerce Growth

4.9 Insights on Free Zones and Industrial Parks

4.10 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.11 Market Dynamics

4.11.1 Growing International Trade

4.11.2 Increasing Presence of Major Players in the Region

4.11.3 Government Support and Pro-business Regulatory Policies

4.11.4 Strong Logistics Infrastructure Driving the Market

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Country

5.1.1 Kuwait

5.1.2 United Arab Emirates

5.1.3 Oman

5.1.4 Saudi Arabia

5.1.5 Qatar

5.1.5.1 Bahrain

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Agility Logistics

6.3.2 GWC (Gulf Warehousing Company)

6.3.3 DB Schenker Logistics

6.3.4 DHL Group

6.3.5 General Silos & Storage Co.

6.3.6 GAC

6.3.7 Aramex

6.3.8 Integrated National Logistics

6.3.9 LSC Logistics and Warehousing Co.

6.3.10 Kuehne + Nagel*

7 Future of the Warehousing and Distribution Logistics Market

