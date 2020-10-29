Gear Oils Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Gear Oils Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Gear Oils market report contains a primary overview of the Gear Oils market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Gear Oils market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Gear Oils industry.
Competitor Landscape: Gear Oils market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Growing Demand from Wind Energy to Increase the Consumption
– Gear oils find their applications in wind turbines for lubrication of the main gearbox and other gear motor components.
– This is because of the high temperatures, bearing wear, corrosion and oxidation, and load weights involved during the process of power generation.
– There is a rising demand for synthetic gear oils in wind turbines, due to their enhanced properties over their mineral-based counterparts, due the performance additives used during the formulation of synthetic oils, as per the requirement.
– Power generation from wind energy is growing at a rapid pace, globally, with continuously increasing installed capacities of wind turbines every year. The decrease in the prices in the offshore industry has been one of the contributors to the growth of wind power generation market by generating investments in the offshore industries in Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific regions, which is further expected to boost the demand for gear oils during the forecast period.
The Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Dominate the Market
– The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global gear oils market in 2018. The key developing countries of the region, such as China, India, and ASEAN countries, are driving the demand for gear oils. The consumption of electricity is rising over the period, owing to construction activities and rising population.
– India is likely to attract a huge investment of INR 11,55,652 crore into the power generation sector by 2022, for setting up projects across the thermal, hydro, nuclear, and renewables segments.
– Furthermore, the domestic production of vehicles has been increasing at a rapid rate since 2014, with many leading players focusing on increasing the localization rates for high volume selling products.
– China is considered as the manufacturing hub for majority of end-user products. The aforementioned reasons are driving the demand for gear oils over the forecast period.
Detailed TOC of Gear Oils Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Growing Demand from the Wind Energy Sector
4.2.2 Other Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Increasing Drain Intervals in the Automotive And Industrial Sectors
4.3.2 Other Restraints
4.4 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.1.1 Transportation
5.1.1.1 Manual Gearbox
5.1.1.2 Automatic Gearbox (CVT, DCT, etc.)
5.1.1.3 Axle Oils
5.1.2 Industrial
5.2 End-user Industry
5.2.1 Power Generation
5.2.2 Automotive & Other Transportation
5.2.3 Heavy Equipment
5.2.4 Metallurgy & Metalworking
5.2.5 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Mexico
5.3.1.3 Canada
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 France
5.3.2.3 United Kingdom
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Russia
5.3.2.6 Spain
5.3.2.7 Turkey
5.3.2.8 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 India
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 South Korea
5.3.3.5 ASEAN Countries
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 UAE
5.3.5.3 Rest of the Middle East
5.3.6 Africa
5.3.6.1 Egypt
5.3.6.2 South Africa
5.3.6.3 Rest of Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 BP PLC
6.4.2 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)
6.4.3 Chevron Corporation
6.4.4 ExxonMobil Corporation
6.4.5 FUCHS
6.4.6 Gazprom Neft PJSC
6.4.7 Gulf Oil Corporation Limited
6.4.8 Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd
6.4.9 Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
6.4.10 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation
6.4.11 Lukoil
6.4.12 Royal Dutch Shell PLC
6.4.13 Total SA
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Industrial Growth in Middle East & Africa
7.2 Other Opportunities
