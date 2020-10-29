Geomembranes Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Geomembranes Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Geomembranes market report contains a primary overview of the Geomembranes market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Geomembranes market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Geomembranes industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244230

Competitor Landscape: Geomembranes market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244230

Key Market Trends:

Water Management to Dominate the Market

– The water management application dominated the global market in 2018.

– From ponds and canals to reservoirs, the use of geomembranes is everywhere. With more than 50,000 dams worldwide and a lot under construction, the use of geomembrane for water preservation is profound.

– The demand for geomembrane is also increasing in canal lining applications, due to the growing need for efficient usage of water and the remediate groundwater levels. Various countries in Asia-Pacific, such as China, India, and Uzbekistan, are generating the largest demand for geomembranes to be used in the canal lining application.

– Furthermore, the aquaculture industry is considered one of the fastest-growing food sectors, worldwide. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the value of the global fish trade crossed USD 150 billion in 2017, with the growing demand for salmon and shrimp.

– As the aquaculture market continues to expand, the use of pond liners, such as geomembrane, too will rise.

Germany to Dominate the Europe Region

– Geomembranes used in construction are going to be supported by the well performing building & construction industry in the country.

– Germany witnessed a 2% increase in the building permits in 2018, and this growth trend is expected to continue, owing to the rising demand for real estate, increasing population, increased job security, and low borrowing costs. 2019 looks like a very good year for German construction. German building firms expect to see their nominal sales grow during this year.

– In 2018, the public investment increased in the construction sector. The German State is intending to spend EUR 32,900 million on public infrastructure. This decision is inextricably connected with the substantial increase of the population in Germany.

– Hence, due to the booming housing market and real estate demand, the construction and building industry is expected to grow rapidly. This is expected to increase the demand for geomembranes, which is a cost-effective way to meet the requirements for fluid barriers, containments, and other similar applications.

– The increasing water treatment activities, primarily in the northern region of the country, is boosting the demand for geomembranes. Over the last decade, Germany has not only invested in domestic production of sewage systems, but it has also become an exporter of sewage technology.

– Additionally, the country’s waste management sector also contributes to sustainable production with high recycling and recovery rates, which in turn, helps to save raw materials and primary energy. In 2017, 45 bio-mechanical waste treatment plants with a capacity of around 5 million metric ton treated approximately 4.5 million metric ton of waste, out of which only around 0.5 million metric ton ended up in landfills. Hence, we see a positive outlook for geomembranes from this segment.

Reason to buy Geomembranes Market Report:

Geomembranes market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.

Geomembranes market report provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

Ability to analyze the development of future products, pricing strategies, and launch plans of the Geomembranes market.

Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Geomembranes and identification of segments with high potential.

Delivery of more accurate information related to various countries.

Evaluate the key vendors in the Geomembranes market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244230

Detailed TOC of Geomembranes Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Use in Lining Applications

4.1.2 Increased Use of Geomembrane in Mining Applications

4.1.3 Stringent Regulatory Framework for Environmental Protection

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Increasing Use of Geosynthetic Clay Liner in Lining Systems and Landfill

4.2.2 Potential for Stress Cracking at some situations

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Production Process

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Raw Material

5.1.1 High-density Polyethylene (HDPE)

5.1.2 Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE)

5.1.3 Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

5.1.4 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

5.1.5 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

5.1.6 Polypropylene (PP)

5.1.7 Other Raw Materials

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Water Management

5.2.2 Waste Management

5.2.3 Mining

5.2.4 Construction

5.2.5 Agriculture

5.2.6 Soil Management

5.2.7 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Spain

5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Agru America Inc.

6.4.2 Atarfil Sl

6.4.3 Carlisle Syntec Systems

6.4.4 Carthage Mills

6.4.5 Colorado Lining International Inc.

6.4.6 Environmental Protection, Inc.

6.4.7 Firestone Building Products Company LLC

6.4.8 Juta AS

6.4.9 NAUE GmbH & Co. KG

6.4.10 Nilex Inc.

6.4.11 Officine Maccaferri SPA

6.4.12 Plastika Kritis SA

6.4.13 Raven Industries, Inc.

6.4.14 Solmax International Inc.

6.4.15 Sotrafa

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Axial Piston Hydraulic Motors and Pumps Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

Hyrdocarbon Resin Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026

Acoustic Emission Monitoring System Market Size 2020 – Growth Analysis and Share by Key Players, Trends with Revenue with COVID-19 Impact Forecast to 2025 | Latest Research by Industry Research.co

Rubber Bulbs Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026

Protein Phosphatase 2A Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026

Benzophenone-3 Market Size and Global Trends 2020 | Growth Factors, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Forthcoming Developments, and Business Share Forecast to 2026

Electronic Straight Hair Combs Market Share Value 2020 Industry Top Players, Trends, Global Growth Rate by Size Expansion Strategies 2026 Report Includes COVID-19 Analysis

Transport Cases Market 2020 Share, Segment and Growth Technologies by Company Profiles, Future Scope with Regions, Trends Insights, Global Industry Forecast till 2026

Automotive Steel Forging Market Share, Top Manufacturers 2020 Future Growth Rate, Industry Size, Business Strategy, Demand Status by 2026 Research Includes COVID-19 Analysis

Butterfly Shut-Off Valve Market Growth Trends with Key Players 2020 Size by Regions, Global Industry Share, Sales Revenue and Opportunities till 2026 with COVID-19 Impact

Radio Frequency Identification in Retail Market- 2020 Growth and Business Prospects, Industry Size Forecast by Share, Revenue, Development Status, Demand by Regions, Market Potentials Analysis till 2026

Electrophoresis Units Market 2020 with Global Industry Size and Share, Future Growth Rate, Leading Players Analysis, Trending Technologies, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026