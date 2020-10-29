Geospatial Analytics Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Geospatial Analytics Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Geospatial Analytics market report contains a primary overview of the Geospatial Analytics market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Geospatial Analytics market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Geospatial Analytics industry.

ESRI Inc.

MDA Corporation

Hexagon AB

Trimble Geospatial

Bentley Systems, Inc.

Fugro NV

Harris Corporation

Atkins PLC

General Electric (GE)

Critigen LLC Market Overview:

The geospatial analytics market is expected to reach USD 111.12 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 18.33% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– Geospatial analysis refers to a broad range of activities, which emphasize on applying various techniques to data, comprising of geographical or space-related characteristics.

– Some of the key factors driving the growth of the geospatial analytics market include the growing use of GPS devices, technological advancements in the field of GIS technology, recent trends in integration and convergence of geospatial technologies, advent of new business models aimed at leveraging the demand for geospatial information, and increased application of geospatial analytics in city and town planning.

– There have been recent developments leading to the convergence of geospatial practices. For instance, Kongsberg Geospatial, an Ottawa-based developer of real-time, mission-critical, geospatial visualization software, and CarteNav Solutions, a leading provider of situational awareness solutions for the maritime, land, and air environments, recently declared that their TerraLens platform was selected by CarteNav to provide geospatial capabilities for its new generation of CarteNav’s mission system software called AIMS.