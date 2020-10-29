Men’s Underwear Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends

The global men’s underwear market may garner substantial growth across the forecast period of 2020-2030 due to the rising awareness about personal hygiene among the global populace. The advantages associated with using underwear may serve as the prominent reason for growth. Some of the major advantages are prevention of chafing, elimination of crotch rot, and intense comfort. Such advantages equipped with modern styles make a perfect fit for the overwhelming growth of the men’s underwear market.

This report on the global men’s underwear market will enlighten the stakeholder about the ongoing trends across the landscape. The report also provides extensive information on diverse growth aspects such as regional assessment, competitive scenario, and emerging trends. This report also covers the COVID-19 impact on the men’s underwear market.

Request for a Sample:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=78657

The highly fragmented men’s underwear market displays immense competition. The players in the men’s underwear market are always in the process of developing products that meet the requirements of the consumer.

The millennial and generation Z category is recording great demand for stylish and trendy underwear with extensive comfort. Therefore, the players in the men’s underwear market are in the process of designing such underwear to cater to the large demand from the millennial segment. For instance, Bummer, an Indian underwear brand recently launched its broad range of men’s underwear with smart designs, funky colors, and great comfort to attract the large millennial segment.

Mergers and acquisitions are bringing extensive growth opportunities for the men’s underwear market. These activities give a chance to the players for exploring untapped regions and opportunities by expanding their base.

Men’s Underwear Market: Key Players

Ralph Lauren Corporation

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

Fruit of the Loom

Levi Strauss & Co.

Naked Brand Group Inc.

Perry Ellis International Inc.

HUGO BOSS

Mono-brand stores may bring great growth opportunities for the men’s underwear market across the forecast period. These stores sell products of a single brand only. Jockey stores are classic instances of mono-brand stores.

Get an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=78657

The men’s underwear market can be regionally segmented into North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. North America may observe considerable growth across the forecast period of 2020-2030. The changing lifestyle choices of the people and rising metrosexual populace across the region may prove to be a prominent factor for the growth of the men’s underwear market.

Read Our Latest Press Release:

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com