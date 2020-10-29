Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market Report Growth Opportunities, Key Players, Outlook for Major Applications/end Users, Consumption, Share and Growth Rate 2025

Monoclonal antibodies are a type of biological therapy used in the treatment serious conditions such as cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s diseases, psoriasis, osteoporosis, systemic lupus erythematous, and others. Monoclonal antibody are target specific in action by not affect the other cells of the body thus restores the immune system.

Global Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

The biological therapy used for treating various kinds of severe and chronic conditions are known as monoclonal antibodies. These are applied in the treatment of serious conditions such as cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s diseases, psoriasis, osteoporosis, systemic lupus erythematous and others. These are target only the affected areas to destroy the diseased cells, thus restoring the immune system. The research report by Transparency Market Research states that the global monoclonal antibody therapeutics market was worth US$86.7 bn in 2015 and is expected to reach US$245.8 bn by 2024. Between the forecast years of 2016 and 2024, the overall market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 12.6%.

Key Players of Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics market Report:

The key players operating in the global monoclonal antibody therapeutics market are GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Sanofi, Merck & Co., Inc., AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, Amgen Inc., Bristol – Myers Squibb Company, Johnson & Johnson, and Biogen Inc. among others. The players are expected to focus on strategic mergers and acquisitions in the coming years to improve their foothold in the global market.

