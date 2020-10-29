Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market 2020 is predicted to rise with a CAGR of XX% by 2026 | Including – Analysis According to Key Vendors, Market Size & Growth, Product Type, Major Application, Key Regions

Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market report would come handy to understand the competitors in the market and give an insight into sales, volumes, revenues in the Plastic Injection Molding Machine Industry & will also assists in making strategic decisions. The report also helps to decide corporate product & marketing strategies. It reduces the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the Plastic Injection Molding Machine industry. Both established and new players in Plastic Injection Molding Machine industries can use the report to understand the Plastic Injection Molding Machine market.

In Global Market, the Following Companies Are Covered:

Haitian International

ENGEL Holding GmbH

ARBURG GmbH

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Milacron

Wittmann Battenfeld

Fanuc

Toshiba

Nissei Plastic

Husky

JSW Plastics Machinery

Toyo

Chenhsong

Yizumi

LK Technology

Cosmos Machinery

Tederic

UBE Machinery

Windsor

Analysis of the Market: “

An Injection molding machine, also known as an injection press, is a machine for manufacturing plastic products by the injection molding process. It consists of two main parts, an injection unit and a clamping unit.

Machines are classified primarily by the type of driving systems: hydraulic, electric, or hybrid.

Instead of being driven by a hydraulic system, all-electric machines use digitally controlled, high speed and highly efficient servo motors to drive the whole process. Each axis is controlled by an independent motor for injection, extruder, clamping and ejection.

In 2017, China’s injection molding machine production accounted for over 60% of global production, the number reached nearly 95000 units, and the export volume reached about 36000 units. The product was mainly exported to Turkey, the United States, Southeast Asia, Brazil, etc. The main imported products are mainly high-end all-electric types, and the price of imported products is several times of export products. Chinese companies dominate the low-end market, and European and Japanese companies have advantages in the high-end market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market

The global Plastic Injection Molding Machine market is valued at 9499.1 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 11630 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2026.

Global Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and also about each type from 2015 to 2026. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2015 to 2026. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2015 to 2026, manufacturer from 2015 to 2020, region from 2015 to 2020, and global price from 2015 to 2026.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert's opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

”

Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market Breakdown by Types:

Clamping Force (<250T)

Clamping Force (250-650T)

Clamping Force (>650T)

Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market Breakdown by Application:

Automotive

Home Appliance

General Plastic

Other

