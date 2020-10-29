Global LED Module Market 2020: Global Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

LED Module Market Global Research Report (2020-2024) provides different industry intelligence on various segments of different industry, based on types applications, manufactures and regions. LED Module market size and forecast has been provided in terms of both value and volume in this report.

LED Module Market Manufactures:

Osram

Philips Lighting

Cree

GE Lighting

Seoul Semiconductor

Panasonic

Nichia

JF

Acuity Brands

Samsung

LG Innotek

Eaton

Toshiba

Toyoda Gosei

Opple

Yankon

Edison Opto Corporation LED Module Market Types:

High Voltage LED Driver Module

Low Voltage LED Driver Module

Medium Voltag LED Driver Module LED Module Market Applications:

General Lighting

Automotive Lighting

Osram, Philips Lighting and Cree captured the top three production value share spots in the LED Module market in 2016. Osram dominated with 10.28% production value share, followed by Philips Lighting with 7.24% production value share and Cree with 6.49% production value share.

General Lighting is the largest lighting market, with total market revenues of approximately $ 4271.72 million in 2015, representing close to 82.35% of LED modules application market.

Over the last decade, the Chinese government largely supported the local LED industry through massive financial subsidies, incentives, and resources to improve domestic LED companies manufacturing capacity. China has become the worldâ€™s largest LED lighting manufacturing base, but local manufacturers are still very dependent on international manufacturers for certain upstream MOCVD equipment and materials. Hence, future Chinese policies will encourage innovation, and focus on upstream raw materials, for example wide bandgap semiconductor development, or smart lighting applications following the emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT).

LED backlight market demands fell short of expectations, which caused sliding ASP of LED chips and LED package. Previously, only a few manufacturers highlighted their flip chip LEDs as a major product, due to low yield rates, production costs and other technology challenges. However, starting in 2014, more Taiwanese and Korean manufacturers started to invest in flip chip LED technology R&D, which improved the product quality and made financial benefits more evident. The automotive lighting market is growing steadily.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant productâ€™s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investor are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The worldwide market for LED Module is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 6170 million USD in 2024, from 4670 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.