Global LED Module Market 2020: Global Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2024

LED Module “Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

 “LED Module Market” Global Research Report (2020-2024) provides different industry intelligence on various segments of different industry, based on types applications, manufactures and regions. LED Module market size and forecast has been provided in terms of both value and volume in this report. A report provides detailed analysis of growth rate and market opportunities in upcoming years.

LED Module Market Manufactures:

  • Osram
  • Philips Lighting
  • Cree
  • GE Lighting
  • Seoul Semiconductor
  • Panasonic
  • Nichia
  • JF
  • Acuity Brands
  • Samsung
  • LG Innotek
  • Eaton
  • Toshiba
  • Toyoda Gosei
  • Opple
  • Yankon
  • Edison Opto Corporation

    LED Module Market Types:

  • High Voltage LED Driver Module
  • Low Voltage LED Driver Module
  • Medium Voltag LED Driver Module

    LED Module Market Applications:

  • General Lighting
  • Automotive Lighting
  • Backlighting

    Questions Answered in the LED Module Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the global LED Module market?
    • How will the global LED Module market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the global LED Module market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the global LED Module market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest LED Module market growth?

    Scope Of this Report:

  • Osram, Philips Lighting and Cree captured the top three production value share spots in the LED Module market in 2016. Osram dominated with 10.28% production value share, followed by Philips Lighting with 7.24% production value share and Cree with 6.49% production value share.
  • General Lighting is the largest lighting market, with total market revenues of approximately $ 4271.72 million in 2015, representing close to 82.35% of LED modules application market.
  • Over the last decade, the Chinese government largely supported the local LED industry through massive financial subsidies, incentives, and resources to improve domestic LED companies manufacturing capacity. China has become the worldâ€™s largest LED lighting manufacturing base, but local manufacturers are still very dependent on international manufacturers for certain upstream MOCVD equipment and materials. Hence, future Chinese policies will encourage innovation, and focus on upstream raw materials, for example wide bandgap semiconductor development, or smart lighting applications following the emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT).
  • LED backlight market demands fell short of expectations, which caused sliding ASP of LED chips and LED package. Previously, only a few manufacturers highlighted their flip chip LEDs as a major product, due to low yield rates, production costs and other technology challenges. However, starting in 2014, more Taiwanese and Korean manufacturers started to invest in flip chip LED technology R&D, which improved the product quality and made financial benefits more evident. The automotive lighting market is growing steadily.
  • The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant productâ€™s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.
  • Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
  • Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investor are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.
  • The worldwide market for LED Module is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 6170 million USD in 2024, from 4670 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the LED Module in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe LED Module product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of LED Module, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of LED Module in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the LED Module competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the LED Module breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2020.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2020.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2020.

