Global LVT Flooring Market 2020: Global Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2024

“LVT Flooring Market” Global Research Report (2020-2024) provides different industry intelligence on various segments of different industry, based on types applications, manufactures and regions. LVT Flooring market size and forecast has been provided in terms of both value and volume in this report. A report provides detailed analysis of growth rate and market opportunities in upcoming years.

LVT Flooring Market Manufactures:

Armstrong

Mannington Mills

Tarkett

NOX Corporation

LG Hausys

Congoleum

Mohawk

Shaw

Gerflor

Forbo

Beaulieu

RiL

Metroflor

Milliken

Polyflor

Karndean

Parterre

Snmo LVT

Hailide New Material LVT Flooring Market Types:

Flexible LVT Flooring

Rigid LVT Flooring LVT Flooring Market Applications:

Commercial Use

Commercial Use

Residential Use

Questions Answered in the LVT Flooring Market Report: Which are the five top players of the global LVT Flooring market?

How will the global LVT Flooring market changes during the forecast period?

Which product and application will take a share of the global LVT Flooring market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global LVT Flooring market?

Which regional market will show the highest LVT Flooring market growth? Scope Of this Report:

According to the type, it can be divided into Flexible LVT Flooring and Rigid LVT Flooring. Flexible LVT Flooring is the main product, capturing about 67.57% of global consumption of LVT flooring in 2017.

According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from USA and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of LVT flooring. Armstrong, Mannington Mills, Tarkett, Congoleum, Mohawk, and Metroflor are all famous companies in the world, Tarkett is the biggest manufacturer in the world with sale volume of 26116 K Sq.m in 2017.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, LVT flooring consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024, the consumption of LVT Flooring is estimated to be 507008 K Sq.m.

The worldwide market for LVT Flooring is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.0% over the next five years, will reach 6953.8 million US$ in 2024, from 4308.3 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.