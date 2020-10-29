Global Drugs for Schistosomiasis Market 2020: Global Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

“Drugs for Schistosomiasis Market” Global Research Report (2020-2024) provides different industry intelligence on various segments of different industry, based on types applications, manufactures and regions. Drugs for Schistosomiasis market size and forecast has been provided in terms of both value and volume in this report. A report provides detailed analysis of growth rate and market opportunities in upcoming years.

Drugs for Schistosomiasis Market Manufactures:

Shin Poong

Merck

Bayer

EIPICO

Chandra Bhagat Pharma

Taj Pharmaceuticals Drugs for Schistosomiasis Market Types:

Praziquantel

Oxamniquine

Other Drugs for Schistosomiasis Market Applications:

S. haematobium

S. mansoni

S. japonicum

S. mekongi

S. intercalatum

The global average price of Drugs for Schistosomiasis is in the decreasing trend, from 62 USD/K Units in 2011 to 57 USD/K Units in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Drugs for Schistosomiasis is Praziquantel, Oxamniquine and other. Praziquantel is the mainly drug for Schistosomiasis, and the proportion of Praziquantel in 2015 is about 90%.

Drugs for Schistosomiasis are widely used in S. haematobium, S. mansoni, S. japonicum, S. mekongi and S. intercalatum.Most of human infections are caused by S. haematobium, S. mansoni, S. japonicum. And the market share used in S. haematobium in 2015 is 28%. And the market share used in S. mansoni in 2015 is 48%.

The worldwide market for Drugs for Schistosomiasis is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.6% over the next five years, will reach 100 million USD in 2024, from 70 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.