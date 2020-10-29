Cardiac Pacemakers Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

“Cardiac Pacemakers Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Cardiac Pacemakers market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Implantable Cardiac Pacemakers Segment Captures the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Grow with a Lucrative Rate

The implantable cardiac pacemakers captured the largest market share and are expected to grow with a lucrative growth rate over the forecast period. The implantable pacemakers are of three major types, namely, single chamber, dual chamber, and biventricular pacemakers. The growth of the segment can be attributed to factors, such as reduced post-surgical complications and the presence of multiple leads in order to assure normal physiology of the heart. Biventricular pacemakers are expected to gain momentum, owing to the presence of multiple leads. These devices can be implanted into multiple locations as it consists of three leads that are placed into left and right atrium along with the ventricle. These biventricular pacemakers are known to be most useful, owing to its multiple lead benefits to assist in conditions, such as ventricular dysynchrony.

However, in other cardiac conditions, the single and dual chamber pacemakers are used depending on the condition. Hence, owing to the aforementioned factors the implantable pacemakers segment is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period.

North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

North America emerged to be the largest regional market in terms of revenue. The high prevalence of the cardiovascular disease, high obesity rates, and a favorable reimbursement environment are the primary factors behind the large market size. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid rate, over the forecast period, owing to increasing healthcare expenditure and the rising prevalence of cardiovascular and lifestyle-associated disorders in the developing economies of the region.

Market Overview:

The cardiac pacemakers market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 6.8% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

– Some of the factors, such as the rising prevalence of lifestyle-related disorders, favorable reimbursement scenario, growing geriatric population, and technological advancements are expected to boost the cardiac pacemakers market.

– According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics, more than three million people in the suffer from atrial fibrillation, which is the most common type of abnormal heart rhythm, and the number is expected to quadruple by 2050.

– Arrhythmias affects all age groups, but the risk of developing atrial fibrillation (AF) increases significantly with age. As per the American Heart Association’s statistics, the prevalence rate of AF in people younger than 65 years of age is approximately 2%, while the rate increases to about 9% in people aged more than 65 years.

– Furthermore, the use of alcohol, tobacco, a sedentary lifestyle, and certain over-the-counter drugs could also increase the risk of arrhythm Key Manufacturers Like

Abbott Inc. (ST. Jude Medical)

Medtronic PLC

Boston Scientific Corporation

Lepu Medical Co. Ltd

Zoll Medical Corporation

Biotronik SE & Co. KG