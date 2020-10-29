Bionics Market Development, Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

“Bionics Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Bionics market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Implantable Bionics are Estimated to Hold a Major Share in the Fixation Type Segment of the Bionics Market
Implantable bionics held a larger share in the bionics market, in 2018, and it is expected to continue this trend during the forecasted period. This larger market share of implantable bionics is due to the increasing number of organ-failure patient base, as well as the increasing number of patients who are opting for organ transplants across the world. According to the US Government Information on Organ Donation and Transplantation, in 2017, there were 16,473 donors, 34,770 transplants, and 115,759 in the waiting list. Thus, the growing transplant waiting list cases are likely to boost the market growth.
North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to Do Same during the Forecast Period
Currently, North America dominates the market for bionics, and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the North American region, the holds the largest market share. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing demand for non-invasive surgical procedures are helping in the dominance of the North American region in bionics market. The presence of developed healthcare infrastructure is also expected to propel the market.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Bionics market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Bionics market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Bionics market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Bionics market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Bionics?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Bionics market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Bionics space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Bionics market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Bionics Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Bionics Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Bionics market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Bionics market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Bionics market trends that influence the global Bionics market
Detailed TOC of Bionics Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increased Incidence of Disabilities and Organ Failures
4.2.2 Technological Advancements
4.2.3 High Incidence of Road Accidents Leading to Amputations
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Expensive Procedures
4.3.2 Fear of Device Malfunction and Its Consequences
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Bionics
5.1.1 Vision Bionics
5.1.2 Ear Bionics
5.1.2.1 Cochlear Implant
5.1.2.2 Bone-anchored Hearing Aid (BAHA)
5.1.3 Orthopedic Bionic
5.1.3.1 Bionic Hand
5.1.3.2 Bionic Leg
5.1.4 Cardiac Bionics
5.1.4.1 Heart Valves
5.1.4.2 Ventricular-assisted Device
5.1.4.3 Pacemaker
5.1.4.4 Other Cardiac Bionics
5.2 By Fixation
5.2.1 Implantable Bionics
5.2.2 External Bionics
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 ABIOMED
6.1.2 Touch Bionics Inc.
6.1.3 Baxter AG
6.1.4 Cochlear Limited
6.1.5 Cyberonics Inc.
6.1.6 Edward Lifesciences Corporation
6.1.7 Ekso Bionics
6.1.8 Becton, Dickinson and Company
6.1.9 Medtronic PLC
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
