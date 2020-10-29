Atopic Dermatitis Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Atopic Dermatitis market” and its expanding nature. The Atopic Dermatitis market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Atopic Dermatitis market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Atopic Dermatitis market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Atopic Dermatitis market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Atopic Dermatitis Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Atopic Dermatitis market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Corticosteroids Segment Dominated the Overall market by drug class

Corticosteroids are referred to as cortisone-like medicines that are used as pain relief medication for inflammation in the body. These drugs are known to have effects, such as reduced itching, swelling, allergic reactions, and redness. In addition, these drugs are use as the first line treatment for different diseases, such as skin problems, severe allergies, arthritis, and asthma. Around 30 corticosteriod compunds have been licensed for atopic dermatitis treatment of which Hydrocortisone is considered to be the first. The rising innovations have led to the advent of counterfeit medicines and alternative drugs such as immuno-modulators pimecrolimus, and tacrolimus. However, these alternatives have pitfalls, such as selective effectiveness and high cost. Hence, topical corticosteroids play a vital role in the atopic dermatitis treatment.

North America captured the largest market share and is expected to retain its dominance

North America is expected to provide high business for the atopic dermatitis market, over the forecast period, 2019-2024. The factors, such as high treatment awareness among the patient population across the and Canada, healthcare infrastructure, early adoption of novel medications, better reimbursement policies, and increasing business partnerships of pharmaceutical companies with contract research organizations in the emerging markets help the lucrative nature of this market in North America. Though both countries deal with heavy healthcare expenditure, there are an increasing number of campaigns organized each year by certain foundations, such as the PAN Foundation, National Eczema Associations, and pharmaceutical companies along with grants.

Detailed TOC of Atopic Dermatitis Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Burden of Allergic Reactions with Major Role of Food Allergy

4.2.2 Growing Government Expenditure Regarding Atopic Dermatitis

4.2.3 Increasing Campaigns to Raise Atopic Dermatiti Awareness

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Costs Variations of Treatments Limits Patient Access

4.3.2 Serious Adverse Effects Related to Certain Therapeutic Drugs

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Drug Class

5.1.1 Corticosteroids

5.1.2 Emollients/Moisturizers

5.1.3 IL-4 and PDE4 Inhibitors

5.1.4 Calcineurin inhibitors

5.1.5 Antibiotics

5.1.6 Other Drug Classes

5.2 By Administration Type

5.2.1 Topical

5.2.2 Oral

5.2.3 Injectable

5.3 Prescription Type

5.3.1 Over-the-counter (OTC)

5.3.2 Prescription

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbvie Inc.

6.1.2 Allergan PLC

6.1.3 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

6.1.4 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

6.1.5 Encore Dermatology Inc.

6.1.6 Nestle

6.1.7 LEO Pharma A/S

6.1.8 Novartis International AG

6.1.9 Pfizer Inc.

6.1.10 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

