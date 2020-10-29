Wearable Medical Devices Market Development, Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

“Wearable Medical Devices Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Wearable Medical Devices market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Remote patient monitoring is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate over the forecast period

The rise in the number of people with chronic medical conditions and increase in geriatric population are the major factors driving the growth of remote patient monitoring (RPM) services all over the world. The RPM also called homecare telehealth, is a process in which patients can use a mobile medical device to perform a routine test and send this data to healthcare professionals in real time.

Implementation of RPM can improve the management of chronic diseases by measuring critical risk indicators, such as glucose, blood pressure, etc. RPM has various benefits for end users and hospitals, such as low cost of healthcare, reduction in extended hospitalization, and fewer doctor appointments, among others. This can also help to reduce the cost associated with the treatment of chronic diseases.

North America captured the largest market share and is expected to retain its dominance

North America dominated the overall wearable medical devices market, with the emerging as the major contributor to the market. The holds the largest share in the global wearable medical devices market, primarily attributed to the early adoption of wearable medical technology and high prevalence of cardiovascular and lifestyle-related diseases, along with high per capita medical expenditure. Apart from these factors, the presence of a large pool of mid- and large-sized device manufacturers also supplements the large market share. Favorable laws for setting up a business and robust intellectual property rights environment acted as catalysts for the growth for many wearable medical device startups, many of which are now global players.

Market Overview:

The growth of the global wearable medical devices market is due to the increasing technological advancements and innovations, as it can improve the lifestyle of patients, as well as the general population. Currently, these devices are gaining immense popularity, due to improved technologies that are being introduced every day by key market players.

Additionally, ease-of-use and interpretation of medical devices and increasing per-capita income in developing countries are the other important factors responsible for the growth of the market.

Less attractive reimbursement for wearable devices and lack of awareness among people are hindering the growth of the market. Additionally, the cost of wearable devices is one of the major challenges for the growth prospects of the market. Key Manufacturers Like

Garmin Ltd

Apple Inc.

Fitbit

Lifesense

LifeWatch AG

Philips Electronics

Samsung

Sotera Wireless