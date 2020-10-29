Categories
Vital Sign Monitoring Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast: 2024

Vital Sign Monitoring

Vital Sign Monitoring Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Vital Sign Monitoring market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).  

Key Market Trends:

Hospitals and Clinics are Expected to hold the Highest Market Share among End Users

Under the end user segmentation of the market, hospitals and clinics are believed to have the largest market size and are expected to witness a CAGR of 6.68% during the forecast period.

Vital sign monitors have been common in hospitals and clinics for more than 40 years. These play an important role in indicating a patient’s clinical conditions. Monitoring blood pressure, pulse rate, and respiration rate is a crucial aspect of patient care in hospitals. Earlier, in hospitals, nursing assistants or technicians were responsible for collecting patients’ vital signs on a scheduled basis at a periodic interval of time, which used to have errors.

According to a research conducted by the medical device manufacturer, Welch Allyn, around 10,000 transcription errors occur every year when information is miscopied or entered in the wrong chart, at a typical 200-bed hospital. The vital sign monitors minimize the chances of errors, which results in safer patient care. As patients, as well as providers, are able to adopt vital sign monitors for the ease of monitoring, hospitals are generating more demand for the same. This is resulting in a higher share of hospitals in the end user segment.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for vital sign monitoring, and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future, owing to the well-established healthcare industry and better reimbursement facilities in the region. The holds majority of the market in the North American region, due to the higher adoption of digital healthcare in the country and rising investments done by companies in the region.

Market Overview:

  • The global vital sign monitoring market was valued at USD 4,413.53 million in 2018, and is estimated to be valued at USD 6,385.73 million in 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 6.35%. The growth of geriatric population and the rising prevalence and incidence of chronic diseases have resulted in an increase in the applications of devices monitoring vital signs in emergency medicine and ambulatory care. This has led to an increasing demand for advanced algorithm-based and home care monitoring equipment.
  • According to the United Nations, the world’s population is aging; every country in the world is witnessing a rise in the number and proportion of older people in their population. According to data from World Population Prospects: The 2017 Revision, the population of people aged 60 years and above was estimated to be 962 million (13% of the total global population), globally. The global geriatric population is expected to reach 2.1 billion by 2050. Globally, the population aged 60 years and above is growing faster than any other age group. According to the United Nations, currently, has the highest percentage of population aged 60 years or over (25% of the total an population). Vital signs provide a quantification of physiological functions that are used for the monitoring of acute and chronic diseases. Vital sign monitoring essentially serves as a communication tool about patient status. Among old people, there is a greater tendency of reduced homeostasis, which makes it difficult for the body to carry out optimal physiological functions. Increasing age is associated with cardiovascular diseases, like hypertension and stiffening of arteries. In such instances, cardiovascular vital sign monitoring becomes an indispensable tool for disease management. As aging populations across various regions of the world is increasing, there is an increasing demand for vital sign monitoring devices, which is fueling the market for these devices.

    Key Manufacturers Like 

  • A&D Medical
  • Hill
  • Rom holdings Inc.
  • Nihon Kohden Corporation
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • Medtronic PLC
  • Contec Medical Systems
  • Mindray Medical International Limited
  • GE Healthcare
  • OSI Systems Inc. (Spacelabs Healthcare)
  • Masimo.

    Scope of the Report:

  • The global vital sign monitoring market comprises all devices and monitoring services used in hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and home care settings for measuring the four vital signs of the human body, i.e., body temperature, heart rate or pulse rate, respiratory rate, and blood pressure.

    Vital Sign Monitoring market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Vital Sign Monitoring market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Vital Sign Monitoring market have also been involved in the study.

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Vital Sign Monitoring market in 2023?
    • What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Vital Sign Monitoring market?
    • What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Vital Sign Monitoring?
    • Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Vital Sign Monitoring market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
    • Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Vital Sign Monitoring space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the Vital Sign Monitoring market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

    Lastly, the Global Vital Sign Monitoring Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.

    Study objectives of Vital Sign Monitoring Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Vital Sign Monitoring market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Vital Sign Monitoring market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Vital Sign Monitoring market trends that influence the global Vital Sign Monitoring market

    Detailed TOC of Vital Sign Monitoring Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Scope of the Study
    1.2 Study Deliverables
    1.3 Study Assumptions

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Increasing Geriatric Population
    4.2.2 Increasing Application in Emergency Medicine and Ambulatory Care
    4.2.3 Increasing Demand for Advanced Algorithm-based Monitoring Equipment
    4.2.4 Increasing Demand for Home Care Monitoring Equipment
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 User Readiness and Unresponsiveness of Some Monitoring Devices
    4.3.2 Competitive Pricing Pressure and Presence of Counterfeit Products
    4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Type of Parameter
    5.1.1 Body Temperature
    5.1.1.1 Analog Temperature Monitoring Devices
    5.1.1.2 Digital Temperature Monitoring Devices
    5.1.1.3 Other Body Temperature Monitoring Devices
    5.1.2 Blood Pressure
    5.1.2.1 Manual BP Monitors
    5.1.2.2 Digital BP Monitors
    5.1.3 Pulse Rate
    5.1.3.1 Fingertip Pulse Oximeters
    5.1.3.2 Hand-held Pulse Oximeters
    5.1.3.3 Other Pulse Rate Monitoring Devices
    5.1.4 Respiratory Rate
    5.1.4.1 Capnographs
    5.1.4.2 Other Respiratory Rate Monitoring Devices
    5.2 By End User
    5.2.1 Hospitals and Clinics
    5.2.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
    5.2.3 Home Care Settings
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North America
    5.3.1.1
    5.3.1.2 Canada
    5.3.1.3 Mexico
    5.3.2
    5.3.2.1 Germany
    5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
    5.3.2.3 France
    5.3.2.4 Italy
    5.3.2.5 Spain
    5.3.2.6 Rest of
    5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.3.3.1 China
    5.3.3.2 Japan
    5.3.3.3 India
    5.3.3.4 Australia
    5.3.3.5 South Korea
    5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.3.4.1 GCC
    5.3.4.2 South Africa
    5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
    5.3.5 South America
    5.3.5.1 Brazil
    5.3.5.2 Argentina
    5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 A&D Medical
    6.1.2 Hill-Rom holdings Inc.
    6.1.3 Nihon Kohden Corporation
    6.1.4 Koninklijke Philips NV
    6.1.5 Medtronic PLC
    6.1.6 Contec Medical Systems
    6.1.7 Mindray Medical International Limited
    6.1.8 GE Healthcare
    6.1.9 OSI Systems Inc. (Spacelabs Healthcare)
    6.1.10 Masimo

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

