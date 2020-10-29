Teeth Whitening Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2024

“Teeth Whitening Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Teeth Whitening market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
The Whitening Toothpaste Segment is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period
Toothpaste contains coarse abrasives, which function by abrading the stains on the surface of the tooth, giving a whitening effect. The effects of the long-term use of this kind of toothpaste are still unclear. A study from Roy Morgan revealed that, in 2014, 93% of Australian grocery-buyers bought whitening toothpaste in an average six-month period, with Colgate being the most popular brand by far. The whitening toothpaste is in huge demand, due to its quick result and affordable price. Rise in population is also helping in contributing toward the growth in the market. Improvements in product efficacy achieved through advancements in technology are enabling premium brands to effectively compete, by offering superior product features and therapeutic benefits.
In 2016, Colgate launched a specialized whitening toothpaste, which claimed that, if used regularly for a week, it can make teeth a shade whiter. Globally, teeth whitening is the largest toothpaste category, with Unilever and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Consumer Healthcare investing significantly in it.
North America Accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market
North America is found to hold a major share for the teeth whitening market, and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. The is anticipated to dominate the teeth whitening market, owing to the growing inclination toward cosmetic dentistry. High adoption of these products is likely to increase in the coming years, since the estimation of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry revealed that around 99% of people think that their smile is their most important social asset. Furthermore, according to the estimates of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2016, in the , 84.6% of the children aged 2-17 years had a dental visit. With increasing geriatric population and unhealthy food habits, accompanied by liquor, soda, tobacco, junk food, caffeine consumption, the discoloration of tooth occurs, which may impact the market growth in the .
Market Overview:
Teeth Whitening market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Teeth Whitening market have also been involved in the study.
the Global Teeth Whitening Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors.
Detailed TOC of Teeth Whitening Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Awareness about Oral Hygiene
4.2.2 Easy Availability of Teeth Whitening OTC Products
4.2.3 Stigma Associated with Discoloration of Teeth
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Lack of Awareness among Rural Population
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product
5.1.1 Whitening Toothpaste
5.1.2 Whitening Gels and Strips
5.1.3 White Light Teeth Whitening Device
5.1.4 Other Products
5.2 By Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Offline sales
5.2.2 Online sales
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Brodie & Stone
6.1.2 Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
6.1.3 Colgate-Palmolive Company
6.1.4 Dr. Fresh LLC
6.1.5 GlaxoSmithKline PLC
6.1.6 GLO Science
6.1.7 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
6.1.8 Johnson & Johnson
6.1.9 Unilever
6.1.10 Procter & Gamble
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
