Teeth Whitening Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2024

“Teeth Whitening Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Teeth Whitening market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14099231

Key Market Trends:

The Whitening Toothpaste Segment is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

Toothpaste contains coarse abrasives, which function by abrading the stains on the surface of the tooth, giving a whitening effect. The effects of the long-term use of this kind of toothpaste are still unclear. A study from Roy Morgan revealed that, in 2014, 93% of Australian grocery-buyers bought whitening toothpaste in an average six-month period, with Colgate being the most popular brand by far. The whitening toothpaste is in huge demand, due to its quick result and affordable price. Rise in population is also helping in contributing toward the growth in the market. Improvements in product efficacy achieved through advancements in technology are enabling premium brands to effectively compete, by offering superior product features and therapeutic benefits.

In 2016, Colgate launched a specialized whitening toothpaste, which claimed that, if used regularly for a week, it can make teeth a shade whiter. Globally, teeth whitening is the largest toothpaste category, with Unilever and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Consumer Healthcare investing significantly in it.

North America Accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market

North America is found to hold a major share for the teeth whitening market, and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. The is anticipated to dominate the teeth whitening market, owing to the growing inclination toward cosmetic dentistry. High adoption of these products is likely to increase in the coming years, since the estimation of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry revealed that around 99% of people think that their smile is their most important social asset. Furthermore, according to the estimates of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2016, in the , 84.6% of the children aged 2-17 years had a dental visit. With increasing geriatric population and unhealthy food habits, accompanied by liquor, soda, tobacco, junk food, caffeine consumption, the discoloration of tooth occurs, which may impact the market growth in the .

Market Overview:

The major factors for the growth of the teeth whitening market include the rising awareness about oral hygiene, easy availability of teeth whitening OTC products, and stigma associated with discoloration of teeth.

Increasing concerns in relation to dental aesthetics are gaining more popularity in modern society, and have caused an increased demand for aesthetic treatments. Younger people are influenced more than middle or older aged groups, by media, and as a consequence, their aesthetic awareness is increased, thus influencing their satisfaction. According to a research study published in 2017, teeth whitening was found to be the most desired treatment by the participants; similarly, studies on female patients in London and in showed that teeth whitening was highly preferred over natural colored teeth. Toothpaste consumption is expected to increase, with more consumers looking for an advanced and targeted solution for dental care. Rising disposable income in a developing region, such as Asia-Pacific, is increasing the demand for more sophisticated and expensive toothpastes.

Some of the teeth whitening products are available over the counter, and increasing awareness about oral hygiene is propelling the overall demand of teeth whitening products, resulting in the high growth of the market over the forecast period. Key Manufacturers Like

Brodie & Stone

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Colgate

Palmolive Company

Dr. Fresh LLC

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

GLO Science

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Johnson & Johnson

Unilever