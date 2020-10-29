Rubella Diagnostic Testing Market Outlook 2024: Top Companies, Trends and Growth Factors Details for Business Development

“Rubella Diagnostic Testing Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Rubella Diagnostic Testing market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Enzyme Immunoassay Segment under Testing Technique Accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market

The detection of rubella-specific immunoglobulin M (IgM) in serum is the standard test for the rapid laboratory diagnosis of rubella. IgM testing is the most commonly performed testing technique using commercial enzyme immunoassay (EIA) kits. The blood test detects antibodies that are made by the immune system to kill the rubella virus, and these antibodies remain in the bloodstream for years. The segment is expected to account for the largest market share, owing to the rising incidences of rubella.

Asia-Pacific Accounted for the Highest Growth Rate in the Global Market

The Asia-Pacific segment, by geography, was found to register the fastest growth rate for the rubella diagnostic testing market and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. The Asia-Pacific region holds the highest market share, owing to the presence of larger untapped opportunities, a lack of awareness in some countries, and government initiatives to curb the disease incidence. As per the Global Vaccine Action Plan (GVAP) Assessment report 2017, 42 countries have not yet introduced the vaccine, and two regions, Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean, have not yet set rubella elimination or control targets. Such regions are expected to face high incidences of rubella, which may further drive the growth of the market.

Market Overview:

The major factors for the growth of the rubella diagnostic testing market include the government initiatives to curb the rubella virus, increasing incidences of rubella, and the introduction of advanced point-of-care diagnostic technologies, which are expected to boost the overall growth of the market over the forecast period.

There has been an increase in the number of incidences of rubella across the world. Rubella is an acute, contagious viral infection that causes a mild fever and rash illness in children and adults. Infection during pregnancy, especially during the first trimester, can result in miscarriage, stillbirth, fetal death, or infants with congenital malformations. According to the data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), rubella is a global health concern, and every year, more than 100,000 cases of congenital rubella syndrome (CRS) are reported, globally. A woman infected with rubella during the first three months of pregnancy has up to a 90% chance of giving birth to a baby with congenital rubella syndrome.

In 2015, the WHO Region of the Americas became the first in the world to be declared free of endemic transmission of rubella. Rubella can be prevented with the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. Governments in various countries across the world are conducting vaccination programs to curb the incidences of rubella. As per the estimates of WHO, as of December 2016, 152 out of 194 countries had introduced rubella vaccines and reported rubella cases declined by 97%, from 670,894 cases in 102 countries, in 2000, to 22,361 cases in 165 countries in 2016.

On the other hand, as per the Global Vaccine Action Plan (GVAP) Assessment report, rubella control is lagging, with 42 countries yet to introduce the vaccine. Key Manufacturers Like

