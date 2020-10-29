Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

“Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

NSAIDs Segment by Drug Class is Expected to be the Largest Segment During the Forecast Period

NSAIDs are being widely utilized for the symptomatic treatment of rheumatic disorders. DMARDs are also considered as the gold standard for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis. Unlike conventional DMARDs, such as NSAIDs, which simply give symptomatic relief, biologic drugs are more efficient in the management of rheumatoid arthritis.

Asia-Pacific is Witnessing High Growth and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period

The Asia-Pacific market is projected to witness high growth during the forecast period, due to increasing healthcare expenditure. Moreover, the low cost of manufacturing in China and has resulted in the rise in the production facilities, attracting pharmaceutical and biotechnological giants to the Asia-Pacific region from across the world. The increase in the incidence of rheumatoid arthritis disease is also expected to fuel the market in the region during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The key factors propelling the growth of the rheumatoid arthritis drugs market are the launch of new biosimilars, rising prevalence of arthritis, and an increase in the acceptance of biopharmaceuticals.

The major factors that fuel the growth of the market are the rising incidence of rheumatoid arthritis and the increasing geriatric population. It usually affects the geriatric population, and the prevalence is seen higher in females as compared to males. Therefore, with the increasing geriatric population, the market is expected to experience growth in the coming years.

There are also several therapeutics and medications that have been developed in the recent years, to treat the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis. Rheumatoid arthritis drugs management is generally associated with a high cost. Most commonly used drugs are disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), corticosteroids, and biologic drugs. Thus biologics account for a prominent market share, in terms of revenue, due to the considerably high cost of these medicines. However the costs of rheumatoid arthritis drugs and NSAIDs are less than biologics.

Thus, growing availability and awareness of safer drugs are anticipated to increase the global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market.

