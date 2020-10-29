Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

“Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
NSAIDs Segment by Drug Class is Expected to be the Largest Segment During the Forecast Period
NSAIDs are being widely utilized for the symptomatic treatment of rheumatic disorders. DMARDs are also considered as the gold standard for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis. Unlike conventional DMARDs, such as NSAIDs, which simply give symptomatic relief, biologic drugs are more efficient in the management of rheumatoid arthritis.
Asia-Pacific is Witnessing High Growth and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period
The Asia-Pacific market is projected to witness high growth during the forecast period, due to increasing healthcare expenditure. Moreover, the low cost of manufacturing in China and has resulted in the rise in the production facilities, attracting pharmaceutical and biotechnological giants to the Asia-Pacific region from across the world. The increase in the incidence of rheumatoid arthritis disease is also expected to fuel the market in the region during the forecast period.
Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs market have also been involved in the study.
Lastly, the Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Detailed TOC of Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Launch of New Biosimilars
4.2.2 Rising Prevalence of Arthritis
4.2.3 Increase in the Acceptance of Biopharmaceuticals
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Patent Expiration of Blockbuster Drugs
4.3.2 Alternative Treatment Options
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type of Molecule
5.1.1 Pharmaceuticals
5.1.2 Biopharmaceuticals
5.2 By Drug Class
5.2.1 Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)
5.2.2 Corticosteroids
5.2.3 Analgesics
5.2.4 Other Drug Classes
5.3 By Sales Channel
5.3.1 Prescription
5.3.2 Over-the-counter (OTC)
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 United Kingdom
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 AbbVie Inc.
6.1.2 Amgen Inc.
6.1.3 Bayer AG
6.1.4 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
6.1.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
6.1.6 Celgene Corporation
6.1.7 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
6.1.8 Johnson & Johnson
6.1.9 Merck & Co. Inc.
6.1.10 Novartis AG
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
