Retinoblastoma Treatment Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2024

Key Market Trends:

Non-hereditary Retinoblastoma is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the Retinoblastoma Type Segment

In the Retinoblastoma type segment of the Retinoblastoma treatment market, the non-hereditary retinoblastoma (NHR) is expected to have the largest market size and is likely to witness a CAGR of 3.82% in the forecast period.

Non-hereditary retinoblastoma (NHR), also known as sporadic retinoblastoma, is the more prevalent form of retinoblastoma. According to the American Cancer Society, 67% of reported cases (in the ) of retinoblastoma in pediatrics are non-hereditary or sporadic.

The NHR is mostly a pediatric disease, and according to the American Cancer Society, the survival rates post diagnosis is approximately 90%. According to the Union for International Cancer Control, the average age-adjusted incidence rate of retinoblastoma in the and is 2-5/106 children (approximately one in 14,000 – 18,000 live births).

The market for NHR is expected to grow tremendously over the forecast period, primarily due to the higher incidence rate, when compared to hereditary retinoblastoma. Additionally, factors, like high survival rates post diagnosis in developed regions, like the , are likely to add to the global market growth.

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific currently dominates the market for Retinoblastoma Treatment and is expected to continue its strong hold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future owing to the fact that, retinoblastoma (Rb) is the most common primary intraocular malignancy of infancy and childhood, and seriously endangers the vision and life of children.

According to the United Nations Survey in 2016, China was only second to that in India, in the prevalence of Rb in APAC countries. Similarly, according to the Japanese Journal of Ophthalmology, in 2018, the average occurrence frequency for retinoblastoma was 1:16,823 births/year and at diagnosis, 89.0% of the patients were aged younger than 3 years and 41.0% were aged younger than 1 year.

Furthermore, in countries like India, current treatment modalities of systemic chemotherapy and focal treatment have contributed significantly to disability limitation and patient survival and there is less knowledge on the genetics of the retinoblastoma gene and its protein, and there is potential for developing targeted molecular therapies.

Market Overview:

Global Retinoblastoma Treatment market was valued at USD 2297.13 million in 2018, and is estimated to be valued at USD 3001.78 million in 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 4.56%. certain factors that are driving the market growth include remission and the chance of recurrence, and increasing public awareness.

Recurrent retinoblastoma occurs, when cancer comes back after it has been treated and diagnosed. Both extraocular and intraocular retinoblastoma might have probable chances of remittance.

Generally, the likelihood of relapse and formation of secondary tumors increases with the genetic nature of the disease. Patients with non-hereditary or sporadic retinoblastoma are not as susceptible to relapse, as hereditary ones. Although, the cure rate for retinoblastoma is quite high, the exact cure rate is dependent on the extent of the disease and chances of recurrence. The increasing number of treatment procedures drive the retinoblastoma treatment market.

In addition, improving awareness about retinoblastoma is a worthwhile goal, and any eye complaint merits careful attention from all nursing and medical personnel. Improving awareness regarding retinoblastoma is especially important in developing countries, as the incidences of eye cancer are increasing, and many children die undiagnosed or have advanced disease at presentation, due to delay in referral to an oncology centre. Retinoblastoma educational and public awareness campaigns have been shown to increase referrals, decrease rates of advanced disease, and improve outcomes in low and middle-income countries.

However, side effects of retinoblastoma surgery, radiation therapy to the head and certain chemotherapy drugs, such as cisplatin and carboplatin (Paraplatin, Paraplatin AQ), may cause hearing loss when they are given to very young children. The other eye problems include difficulty in judging distance between objects and difficulty seeing to the side (peripheral vision). Eye problems can also lead to changes in balance. Key Manufacturers Like

