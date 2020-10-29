Categories
Protein Engineering Market Outlook 2024: Top Companies, Trends and Growth Factors Details for Business Development

Protein Engineering

Protein Engineering Market" report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Protein Engineering market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).  

Key Market Trends:

Monoclonal Antibodies by Protein Type is the Largest Segment that is Expected to Grow Fastest During the Forecast Period

Monoclonal antibodies are anticipated to hold the largest market share in the future, owing to their high adoption for numerous therapies, such as cancer and autoimmune diseases. They also have tremendous applications in the fields of therapeutics, diagnostics, and targeted drug delivery systems, for infectious diseases caused by viruses, bacteria, and protozoa, as well as for cancer, and metabolic and hormonal disorders. Hence, recombinant deoxyribonucleic acid technology through genetic engineering has successfully led to the possibility of reconstruction of monoclonal antibodies, thus fueling the growth of the segment.

Asia-Pacific Holds the Fastest Growth and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing presence of contract research organizations, rising healthcare IT spending, and unprecedented evolution of the healthcare infrastructure and standards across this region. Growing demand for personalized medicine and strong R&D investments in proteomics-based drug discovery projects are also supplementing the growth of the protein engineering market.

Market Overview:

  • The propelling factors for the growth of the global protein engineering market include the increasing prevalence of protein deficient diseases, increase in adoption of protein drugs over non-protein drugs, increased demand for alternatives to chemical processes, and rising government funding for protein engineering.
  • Protein-energy malnutrition (PEM) is increasing in the rural areas of emerging economies. It refers to a group of disorders that includes marasmus, kwashiorkor and intermediate states of marasmus-kwashiorkor. Therefore the prevalence of kwashiorkor varies from geography to geography. It is rare in the ; however most affected regions include Southeast Asia, Central America, Congo, Puerto Rico, Jamaica, and South Africa. Thus, the increasing prevalence of protein-deficient diseases is driving the overall market.
  • There is a rising number of government initiatives, such as funding R&D for protein engineering and awareness programs, which have influenced the healthcare industry. The government is thus proactively investing in many of the research studies. For instance, Protein Technologies Ltd (PTL) has received funding from the UK government’s Technology Strategy Board (now Innovate UK) for its innovative research in protein engineering. Hence the increasing number of government initiatives for the efficient protein engineering research helps in driving the overall growth of the market.
  • Protein engineering also holds immense opportunity in the agrochemical industry as engineering in proteins may lead to the generation of enzymes with improved function that may increase the crop yield or facilitate the biofuel production. It is also likely to play an important role as a tool to attain increased crop yield needed to meet future demands.

    Key Manufacturers Like 

  • Agilent Technologies Inc.
  • Amgen Inc.
  • Bruker Corporation
  • Bio
  • Rad Laboratories Inc.
  • Eli Lilly and Company
  • Merck KGaA
  • Novo Nordisk AS
  • PerkinElmer Inc.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Waters Corporation.

    Scope of the Report:

  • As per the , protein engineering is the manipulation of the structures of proteins to produce the desired properties, or the synthesis of proteins with particular structures. It is the process by which novel proteins with desired properties are developed, and has grown enormously since past three decades. In the past years, protein engineers have successfully generated a wide range of proteins tailored to specific health, industry, medicine, research, and biotechnology applications.

    Protein Engineering market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Protein Engineering market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Protein Engineering market have also been involved in the study.

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Protein Engineering market in 2023?
    • What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Protein Engineering market?
    • What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Protein Engineering?
    • Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Protein Engineering market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
    • Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Protein Engineering space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the Protein Engineering market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

    Lastly, the Global Protein Engineering Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors.

    Study objectives of Protein Engineering Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Protein Engineering market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Protein Engineering market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Protein Engineering market trends that influence the global Protein Engineering market

    Detailed TOC of Protein Engineering Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Protein-deficient Diseases
    4.2.2 Increased Demand for Alternatives to Chemical Processes
    4.2.3 Increase in Adoption of Protein Drugs over Non-protein Drugs
    4.2.4 Rising Government Funding for Protein Engineering
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Lack of Experts to Strategize the Process
    4.3.2 High Costs
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Product Type
    5.1.1 Modified Enzymes
    5.1.2 Insulin
    5.1.3 Monoclonal Antibodies
    5.1.4 Coagulation Factors (Blood factors + Tissue plasminogen)
    5.1.5 Vaccines
    5.1.6 Growth Factors (Hormones + Cytokine)
    5.1.7 Other Product Types
    5.2 By Technology
    5.2.1 Irrational Protein Design
    5.2.2 Rational Protein Design
    5.3 By End User
    5.3.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
    5.3.2 Academic Institutions
    5.3.3 Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
    5.4 Geography
    5.4.1 North America
    5.4.1.1
    5.4.1.2 Canada
    5.4.1.3 Mexico
    5.4.2 Europe
    5.4.2.1 Germany
    5.4.2.2 United Kingdom
    5.4.2.3 France
    5.4.2.4 Italy
    5.4.2.5 Spain
    5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
    5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.4.3.1 China
    5.4.3.2 Japan
    5.4.3.3 India
    5.4.3.4 Australia
    5.4.3.5 South Korea
    5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.4.4.1 GCC
    5.4.4.2 South Africa
    5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
    5.4.5 South America
    5.4.5.1 Brazil
    5.4.5.2 Argentina
    5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Agilent Technologies Inc.
    6.1.2 Amgen Inc.
    6.1.3 Bruker Corporation
    6.1.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
    6.1.5 Eli Lilly and Company
    6.1.6 Merck KGaA
    6.1.7 Novo Nordisk AS
    6.1.8 PerkinElmer Inc.
    6.1.9 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
    6.1.10 Waters Corporation

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

